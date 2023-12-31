"Forever" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden 'twins' with girlfriend Catherine Holt during Disneyland visit

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, recently offered a peek into his dreamy visit to Disneyland with his girlfriend, Catherine Holt.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, Agassi put together an exceptional 20-year career. He stands as the only male player to accomplish the career Super Slam - winning all four Grand Slams, securing an Olympic gold medal and triumphing at the year-end championships.

The American married fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf in October 2001, in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas home. The couple welcomed their son Jaden that same year, while their daughter Jaz was born two years later, in 2003.

Despite his parents' extraordinary success in tennis, Jaden charted his own course, becoming a pitcher for the University of Southern California's baseball team, the Trojans.

Jaden recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of his visit to Disneyland with his girlfriend Catherine. The couple strolled hand-in-hand while experiencing the enchanting Christmas-themed festivities at the 'happiest place on earth.'

They also dressed for the visit in matching Disneyland sweatshirts, with Catherine adding a touch of charm to the outfit by sporting the iconic Mickey Mouse ears headband.

"Twins forever ❤️," Jaden posted on his Instagram story.

Catherine reshared his post on her own social media account.

Jaden Agassi and his girlfriend's Instagram stories

In September of this year, Jaden and Catherine celebrated their one-year anniversary. Jaden commemorated the occasion by posting affectionate photos with his girlfriend on social media, expressing his anticipation for many more "amazing" years together.

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Catherine reciprocated Jaden's sentiment in the comments, expressing delight at having shared the "best year" with him.

"I love you!!! It’s been the best year with you❤️," she commented.

Catherine Holt's comment on Andre Agassi's son Jaden's post

Andre Agassi jokes about Andy Roddick's 'cheating' claims over partnering wife Steffi Graf in Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

In April 2023, Andre Agassi joined forces with compatriot Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam. The duo defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang to win the $1 million purse at the event. However, Agassi chose to partner with his wife Steffi Graf for Pickleball Slam 2, prompting a hilarious reaction from Roddick.

In a recent promotional interview for the second edition of the event, Agassi revealed that the former World No. 1 had accused him of 'cheating on him' by swapping partners. The eight-time Grand Slam champion playfully remarked on the absurdity of the accusation, joking about how he could possibly cheat on Roddick with his own wife.

"Andy already messaged me that he feels like I'm cheating on him. Like Bringing another partner to the court. I came into my wife's defense and said how can I cheat on you with my wife it's not really cheating," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf will team up against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in Pickleball Slam 2, scheduled to take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 4, 2024.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi