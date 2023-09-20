“Love of my life” - Andre Agassi’s son Jaden celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Andre Agassi’s son Jaden marked his one-year anniversary with his girlfriend Catherine Holt on Tuesday, September 19.

Son of tennis Grand Slam champions and Olympic gold medalists Agassi and Steffi Graf, Jaden chose a different sport and has been a baseball pitcher for the University of Southern California Trojans for the last five years.

Catherine Holt, on the other hand, is a student at USC and a loyal supporter of Jaden’s team. She often attends his games and cheers him on from the stands.

On Tuesday, Jaden posted several pictures of Catherine and himself on Instagram, celebrating their one-year of being in a relationship.

"One amazing year with the love of my life😍 Looking forward to so many more to come!" Jaden wrote on Instagram.

In February 2023, Andre Agassi expressed his jubilation at Jaden making it to the Pac-12 All-Conference baseball team as a pitcher for the USC Trojans.

The 21-year-old had an impressive season in 2022, appearing in 15 games and striking out 38 hitters with a 4.34 ERA.

Screengrab from Andre Agassi's Instagram Story

Brad Gilbert reveals the secret behind Andre Agassi’s success on court

Andre Agassi retired from professional tennis in 2006

Brad Gilbert recently praised Andre Agassi’s ‘genius’ strategy that he used to dominate his opponents in tennis. Gilbert coached Agassi to six of his eight Grand Slam titles.

In an episode of the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast aired back in May 2023, Gilbert said he always focused on exploiting the weakest aspects of his opponent’s game and planned his tactics accordingly. However, when he suggested the same strategy to Agassi, the four-time Australian Open winner had a different plan.

"What I was always worried about as a player was what the person I'm playing against did the shi**iest. I wanted to find their weakness. He [Agassi] would always stop me and say, 'You're always telling me about the weakness first. Let's start with the strength.' Then he would always want to go after the strength first," Gilbert said.

Gilbert added that Agassi's strategy was to apply immense pressure on his opponents by targeting and dismantling their strengths instead of worrying about their weaknesses.

"He was like, 'If I can break somebody's strength down in the first game, I might just be able to chop them down completely,'" Gilbert said.

Although Gilbert didn't grasp Agassi's thought process right away, he eventually recognized the brilliance of the idea when he saw Agassi successfully implement the plan.

"In my brain, because I didn't have his skill set, it didn't really make sense. But thinking about it through his lens and watching how he was able to make it happen, it was genius," he added.

Andre Agassi has eight Grand Slams to his name, with a career-high ranking of World No. 1 in April 1995.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi