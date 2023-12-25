"How can I cheat on you with my wife" - Andre Agassi on Andy Roddick's "cheating" claims after having Steffi Graf as partner for Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi recently revealed that Andy Roddick accused him of disloyalty after the 53-year-old selected his wife, Steffi Graf, as his Pickleball Slam 2 partner.

The first edition of the Pickleball Slam was held in April 2023, featuring tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang competing for the $1 million prize money. The tournament is organized by Horizon Sports & Experiences.

An interview posted by the tournament's X (formerly Twitter) account featured Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf, discussing the latest edition of the event. Agassi shared that Roddick had accused him of cheating because of his choice of partner for the tournament, which happened to be his wife. Roddick and Agassi were partners in the previous edition of the Pickleball Slam.

“Andy already messaged me that he feels like I'm cheating on him. Like Bringing another partner to the court. I came into my wife's defense and said how can I cheat on you with my wife it's not really cheating,” Agassi said.

Agassi also mentioned that Roddick was a great partner at last year's event. He added that 41-year-old had been keeping fit, and vowed to explore ways for them get back in action together.

“He was so awesome to play with, he's gotta get back into the mace. He's been keeping up the game too. I'm gonna get on him for definite ways for us to get back in a competitive environment,” Agassi said.

Pickleball Slam 2 will take place in February 2024, featuring Agassi and Steffi Graf facing off against John McEnroe and Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova.

In the last edition of the event, Agassi and Roddick defeated John McEnroe and Michael Chang 3-1 to win the $1 million purse.

A sneak peek at Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick's careers

Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick both had successful careers as professionals on the ATP Tour.

Andre Agassi turned pro in 1986 and retired in 2006. During his two-decade career, he held the No. 1 spot on the ATP rankings for a cumulative total of 101 weeks. Agassi secured an impressive 60 career singles titles on the ATP tour, including eight Grand Slam titles. He also won the Olympic gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Andy Roddick, on the other hand, held the world No. 1 ranking for 13 weeks. To date, he remains the last man to win the US Open, achieving this feat in 2003 against Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero in New York.

Roddick reached four other major finals, including Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009, and the US Open in 2006. Throughout his career, he accumulated a total of 32 singles titles.

