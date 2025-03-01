  • home icon
  Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine celebrates 23rd birthday in advance with night out

By Dipjit Pal Chowdhury
Modified Mar 01, 2025 18:45 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf (L) &amp; Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt (R)
Catherine Holt, the girlfriend of Jaden Agassi—son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf—kicked off her 23rd birthday celebrations early with a night out. Jaden, the eldest child of the power couple, has been dating Holt since 2022.

Despite being the son of two legendary tennis players, Jaden, chose a different path in sports, pursuing baseball instead. He is currently pitching for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

Meanwhile, Holt earned a bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management from Southern Methodist University. She also gained experience in professional baseball through a 10-month internship with the Texas Rangers.

Holt recently went out with her friend to celebrate her 23rd birthday a bit early. On Saturday, March 1, Agassi’s girlfriend shared updates from her birthday night out on her Instagram stories. In one post, she wrote:

“23 loading…”

Holt’s friend surprised her with a customized menu card designed to wish her a happy birthday. It read:

"HAPPY F*@KING BIRTHDAY, CAT!"
Jaden Agassi&#039;s girlfriend Catherine Holt&#039;s Instagram story (image via Instagram)
Last year, the young power couple went all out celebrating Holt's birthday with extravagant decorations. Jaden also shared a heartfelt message, expressing his warm wishes for Holt.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden explains why he chose baseball over tennis

Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf pose with son Jaden Agassi and daughter Jaz Elle Agassi at Pickleball Slam 3 - | Image Source: Getty
Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf—who together won an incredible 30 Grand Slam titles—recently shared why he chose baseball over following in his parents' footsteps on the tennis court.

In an interview with WKBN News, he expressed his desire to make the Agassi name proud in the world of baseball as well. He stated:

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course, the goal is to try to make it a baseball one."

Jaden revealed that he had been fond of baseball from a very young age because he struggled to balance precision and power to place the ball between lines— while his heart was fully in hitting the ball as hard as he could to send it far.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," Jaden said.

