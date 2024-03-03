"Love you so much"- Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden wishes girlfriend Catherine Holt on her 22nd birthday

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently extended his birthday wishes to his girlfriend Catherine Holt on her 22nd birthday.

Tennis legends Graf and Agassi have an impressive total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them, with the former securing 22 titles, and the American claiming eight. Both Agassi and Graf have also won Olympic medals and held the World No. 1 ranking in their careers.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in Las Vegas in October 2001. The couple welcomed their son, Jaden Agassi, on October 26, 2001, and their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi, on October 3, 2003.

Despite being the son of two legendary tennis players, Jaden Agassi moved away from the sport. He has made a name for himself as a baseball player, showcasing his skills as a pitcher for the University of Southern California's Trojans for the past six years.

The youngster has been in a relationship with Catherine Holt for more than a year, marking their first anniversary together in September 2023. Jaden recently took to social media to share a heartwarming message and extend his wishes for Holt on her 22nd birthday, which she celebrated on Saturday, March 2.

"Happy birthday baby ❤️ I love you so much," Jaden captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab of Jaden Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf recently won Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf pictured in 2015

Last month, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi teamed up and won the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. They played against the duo of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

This marked Agassi's second appearance in the Pickleball Slam, having previously competed in the inaugural event alongside fellow American tennis greats Andy Roddick, McEnroe, and Michael Chang. Just like the first edition, the second Pickleball Slam took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, offered a hefty $1 million prize purse to the winners, and was aired on ESPN.

The event consisted of three matches. In the first match, Agassi and Jack Sock defeated McEnroe and James Blake. The second match saw Graf and Sock further solidifying their lead by defeating Sharapova and Blake.

The final match saw the tennis legends coming together for a blockbuster showdown. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf entered the match with a two-point advantage and ultimately emerged victorious over John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova 11-7, 13-11. The win saw Agassi and Graf lift the title as well as pocket the $1 million prize money.

