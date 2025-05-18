Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine shares a laugh with German's model niece Talia after workout session

Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt shared a glimpse of her workout session with Steffi Graf's model niece Talia. The Southern Methodist University graduate was seen having a laugh with the renowned model and influencer, as they stretched their legs after a sweaty workout session. Originally shared by Talia, the update was later reshared by Jaden's girlfriend on her account.

Jaden has been dating Holt since 2022. The couple celebrated their second anniversary in September 2024 by sharing adorable updates on social media. A Southern Methodist University graduate in Applied Physiology and Sports Management, Holt completed a 10-month internship with the Texas Rangers. Their relationship has been known to the followers for almost three years, with Holt becoming well-integrated into the Agassi-Graf family.

Amid the ongoing integration of Holt into his boyfriend's family, she surprised sporting fans by sharing an update alongside Steffi Graf's influencer niece, Talia Graf. In a short video clip recorded via mirror POV, the two were seen having a laugh after their sweaty workout session in gymwear. Along with posting the video, Talia wrote:

"What else would we be doing? @catherinemholtt."

Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt's story - via Instagram

Talia Graf is a Los Angeles-based model who began her career at 19 with a debut on the runway at Berlin Fashion Week in 2018. She maintains a close bond with the Agassi-Graf family as she also participated in activities like Pilates sessions with Jaden Agassi's girlfriend, Catherine Holt.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden shares the reason behind picking an alternate career from his parents

Andre Agassi's son Jaden at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, made his official debut at an international baseball event for Germany. Amid the preparations, he shared the real reason behind choosing an alternate career while moving ahead from his parents' legacy in tennis. Despite being good at power, he admitted to facing a lack of accuracy while trying his hand at tennis.

“It was hard for me to keep the ball in the lines. I just wanted to hit it as far as I could," he said, as reported by AP News.

Despite choosing baseball as a career, Jaden also highlighted the role of his parents in shaping his athletic skills.

"As a kid, you’re kind of oblivious to the world. It felt completely normal to me. I got a lot of knowledge and lessons learned from them. Picked up a lot of things and it’s been a blessing," he added.

Both Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have been supportive of their son Jaden's career in baseball. The 23-year-old pitcher for Team Germany has already initiated his professional career and is cherishing more opportunities to compete.

About the author Akshay Kapoor Akshay Kapoor is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda with a passion rooted in family traditions — growing up watching Novak Djokovic’s biggest matches during lively get-togethers. With a Bachelor's degree in Digital Marketing and over three years of writing experience, Akshay brings a fresh, playful perspective to the court. His love for storytelling and wordplay adds an engaging spin to every match he covers. Know More

