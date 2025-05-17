Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine bonds with German's model niece Talia over Pilates workout

Andre Agassi's son Jaden started dating Catherine Holt in 2022, and their relationship has only blossomed since then, as the latter has been well-integrated into the Agassi-Graf family. Earlier on Friday, May 16, Holt was spotted in a workout with Steffi Graf's niece, Talia, a Los Angeles-based model.

Agassi and Graf, who married in 2001, have two children - Jaden (23) and Jaz (21). Their elder son has been dating Catherine Holt for nearly three years. Holt, on her part, graduated from Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor's in Applied Psychology and Sports Management.

Jaden and Catherine regularly share updates from their life on their respective social media handles. On Friday, the latter took to her Instagram stories to post a picture from a Pilates session with her boyfriend's cousin-sister and Steffi Graf's niece, Talia Graf.

Via Catherine Holt's Instagram/@catherinemholtt

Talia is primarily a model and social media influencer with over 123,000 followers on Instagram. The 19-year-old has walked the runway for fashion houses like Marc Cain in the past. She regularly accompanies Holt for Pilates, if another story from her account in April is to be believed. Holt is also in regular contact with her uncle, Andre Agassi, and aunt Steffi Graf.

Andre Agassi's son Jaden is looking to become a top baseball player

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden, meanwhile, was previously a right-handed pitcher for Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas in his early years. The 23-year-old then went on to pitch for the USC Trojans in NCAA Division I from 2021 to 2023. At 6-foot-3, he posted impressive numbers with 22 and 38 strikeouts in his junior (2021) and sophomore year (2022), respectively.

Considering the eight-time Major winner's previous admission that he didn't want his children to pursue a tennis career, his son's baseball aspirations bode well for him. In February, the pitcher spoke to Major League Baseball (MLB) about his love for the sport.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball," Andre Agassi's son Jaden Gil Agassi said in an interview with MLB's website. "I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

Jaden has also previously spoken about his desire to make the Agassi surname well-known in baseball.

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course," he said to WKBN News. "The goal is to try to make it a baseball one."

Outside of his baseball career, the American has majored in business at the University of South Carolina.

