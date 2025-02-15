Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine shares two-word message for him on Valentine's Day

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, received a sweet note from his girlfriend, Catherine Holt. The retired tennis players are presently gearing up for the Pickleball Slam 3.

Ad

Agassi and Graf started dating each other in 1999 and got married in 2001. The couple welcomed their first son, Jaden Agassi, in October 2001. Two years later, in 2003, they had their daughter, Jaz Elle.

Their son is gearing up to make his international baseball debut on March 2 at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson. Despite being an American, he will represent his mother's country, Germany, at the qualifiers. Amid this, he received a two-word sweet message from his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, on Valentine's Day. The latter shared an adorable photo of them on her Instagram story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Forever valentine🌹 @jadenagassi"

Jaden Agassi's girlfriend's Instagram story - (via @catherinemholt)

Ahead of this, Jaden also wished her on the special day by uploading a picture of them on his Instagram story and writing:

Ad

"I love you my valentine😘😘 @catherinemholt"

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son opened up about pursuing baseball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, individually, have had great tennis careers, with the German winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles and 107 WTA Tour singles titles in her career. She was the only tennis player to grab the titles of each major singles tournament four times.

Ad

On the other hand, Agassi has bagged 60 ATP Tour singles titles, including eight Grand Slams. Along with this, he also clinched a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics and was a part of three winning Davis Cup teams.

These accomplishments prove that they never fell short in solidifying their legacy in the sport. However, their son, Jaden Agassi, in an interview in 2024, opened up about associating the Agassi name with baseball.

"I want to say right around middle school kind of just people asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality. That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one,” said Jaden.

Ad

He added:

"[My parents] help me out in so many ways I couldn’t even name, but they’re a great resource."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf always made it clear that they would never force their children to play tennis and would give them the liberty to choose their own careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi