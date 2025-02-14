Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden sends message to girlfriend Catherine on Valentine's Day

Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, took to social media to send a romantic message to his girlfriend Catherine Holt on Valentine's Day. Agassi, 23, is the couple's oldest child and is two years older than his sister Jaz Elle Agassi.

Jaz is a dancer and a horseback rider, but it appears that Jaden will be following his parents into competitive sports. He is set to make his international baseball debut on March 2nd at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson, Arizona. Although Andre is a famous son of Las Vegas, and Jaden was born there, he'll be representing Germany at the qualifiers.

Before that, he took to his Instagram account to express his love for his girlfriend, posting a simple but wholesome message:

"I love you my valentine"

Jaden Agassi's post on Instagram stories

His German citizenship comes from his mother Steffi Graf. The 22-time Major champion dominated women's tennis in the late 1980s and 1990s, before marrying Andre Agassi in October 2001, after which she took up residence in Las Vegas. Graf represented West Germany when she won the 1988 Olympics gold medal in women's singles, and the Steffi Graf Youth Tennis Center in Leipzig is dedicated to her.

Jaden Agassi is attempting to emulate Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's sporting success

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf - Source: Getty

Jaden chose baseball as a career over tennis and was a pitcher in high school. He attended the University of Southern California from 2021 to 2023, where he continued developing his baseball skills. He played for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the MLB Draft League in 2024.

Unfortunately, Jaden wasn't picked up in the MLB Draft in either 2023 or 2024, and so has turned his attention to playing for his mother's country of birth to further his baseball career. Germany is one of four nations, alongside Brazil, Colombia, and the People's Republic of China, who will compete at the Tucson World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, his multi-Grand Slam-winning parents are looking to transfer their tennis success onto the pickleball court. Agassi and Graf will be defending their Pickleball Slam title against former US Open champion Andy Roddick and Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard at Pickleball Slam 3. The $1 million event takes place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Vegas on February 16.

Andre Agassi won eight Major singles titles between 1992 and 2003, 14 less than his wife. The couple share an extraordinary tennis record: they are two of only six players in the Open era to win a Golden Slam: all four Major titles and an Olympic gold in the same year.

