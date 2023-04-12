Where is Steffi Graf now? A look into the 22-time Major champion's life after her retirement

Steffi Graf earned numerous accolades during her stellar career. Despite retiring back in 1999, some of her achievements have stood the test of time.

She's still the only player of either gender to have accomplished the "Golden Slam," winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. Graf also remains the only player to have won at least four titles in each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Even as an active tennis player, the German wasn't too fond of media engagements. Following her retirement, she has become more of a recluse aside from sporadic public appearances.

Here's a brief insight into how Graf spends her days these days:

Where is Steffi Graf now?

Towards the end of her career, Graf started dating fellow tennis ace Andre Agassi. The duo got together during the 1999 French Open and tied the knot a couple of years later.

Graf is now a resident of Summerlin, Las Vegas, where she lives with her husband. The couple have two children, Jaden and Jaz Elle. The German's mother and her brother, along with his family, also live with them.

Graf is a doting mother and is often spotted supporting her children in their endeavors. Her son is a rising baseball star and she frequently accompanies him to his matches.

Steffi Graf has played a few exhibition matches since her retirement

Graf played a few exhibition matches as part of her retirement farewell tour in 1999 and 2000. In 2005, she competed in World Team Tennis as part of the Houston Wranglers team. She participated in just one tie and managed to win her mixed doubles match.

Three years later, Graf faced off against Kimiko Date in another exhibition match in Tokyo, but lost to her. However, at the same event, she managed to get the better of old rival Martina Navratilova.

Graf then teamed up with her husband Agassi to play a mixed doubles match at Wimbledon in 2009, to inauguarate the newly constructed roof over Centre Court. They lost to Kim Clijsters and Tim Henman, with the 22-time Major champion also losing the singles encounter against the Belgian.

Graf then participated in another exhibition event in 2010 to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She played three matches after which she was replaced by Anna Kournikova due to an injury.

Graf was also a part of the "Hit for Haiti" charitable event. She has continued to remain a part of the tennis community and has attended quite a few high-profile matches over the years.

Steffi Graf's charitable ventures

Graf launched "Children for Tomorrow" in 1998 with a view to helping children and adolescents who've been impacted by war and organized violence. It is located in Hamburg and she's deeply involved in its operations. She also supports her husband's various ventures.

The celebrity aspect of a tennis star's career never appealed to Graf and she has remained out of the limelight for the most part. While she continues to do the things she loves, she does it while maintaining a low profile.

