Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden sends his love to girlfriend Catherine Holt after she includes him among 'her people'

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently sent his love to his girlfriend Catherine Holt after she included him in a social media post that mentioned some of the closest people in her life.

Graf and Agassi got married in 2001 in Las Vegas. They welcomed their first child, a son, Jaden Gil Agassi, on October 26, 2001, and their daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi on October 3, 2003.

Jaden has followed in his parent's footsteps in becoming a sportsperson. He plays as a pitcher for the baseball team of the University of Southern California — the Trojans.

The 22-year-old has also been in a relationship with Holt for over a year. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in September 2023. Recently, Holt took to social media to share a collection of photos of her "people" which included Jaden, her friends, and her family.

"My people 💗 ," Holt captioned her Instagram post.

Jaden then took to social media to re-share Holt's post to express his love for her by adding four red heart emojis to his post.

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ," Jaden captioned his Instagram story.

Screengrab of Jaden Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi on his children understanding his & wife Steffi Graf's fame: "Jaden and Jaz start to put together why it's a big deal"

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in 2015

Andre Agassi recently talked about his children, Jaden and Jaz, and stated that they struggled to comprehend the level of fame he and his wife, Steffi Graf had when they were younger kids.

Agassi revealed that strangers approaching them used to confuse his children, but over time, they came to understand why they were famous.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, 'These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Agassi said, via People Magazine.

Agassi emphasized that he and Graf have made a concerted effort to ensure that Jaden and Jaz view them without the "Wizard of Oz curtain" — that they view them as just their parents and not someone with great fame.

"They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that. So there's a healthy balance that kind of is inevitable through the whole process,” Andre Agassi added.

