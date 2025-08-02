Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden shows his love for girlfriend Catherine in 4-word message as duo play dress-up with cowboy hats

The son of Tennis Hall of Famers Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, Jaden Agassi, shared a heartfelt message for his girlfriend as they posed for a picture at a party while donning cowboy hats. The eldest child of tennis legends was a pitcher for Germany at the 2025 World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Agassi and Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, has been dating Catherine Holt for more than two years, and they share a mutual passion for sports. Holt attended Texas University and has a degree in sports management and applied physiology.

The duo also welcomed a milestone in their relationship by becoming pet parents to a French Bulldog named Rocky. For his collegiate career, Agassi attended the University of Southern California.

Through an Instagram story, the talented baseball player shared a four-word heartwarming message for his girlfriend, Catherine Holt. Agassi donned a black T-shirt and a black cowboy hat, whereas Holt wore a pink dress and a silver cowboy hat. He wrote:

"My whole wide world 😘"

Screenshot of Jaden Agassi's Instagram post | Source: IG/jadenagassi

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf got married in 2001 in a private ceremony at their Las Vegas home and welcomed their son Jaden Agassi in 2001 and their daughter Jaz Elle Agassi in 2003. Jaden holds citizenship of Germany and the United States.

His mother was born in Mannheim, West Germany, and cemented her legacy in the sport by winning 107 WTA singles titles, including 22 Major women's singles titles. Whereas his father won 60 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including eight Major titles.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden Agassi reflects on his admiration for baseball as compared to tennis

Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers - Tucson - Source: Getty

During an interview with the MLB in February 2025, Jaden Agassi reflected on his early admiration for baseball and the reason he did not choose his parents' sport. Furthermore, he added the traits he picked up from his mom, tennis icon Steffi Graf.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one."

He continued,

"I think I'm a lot like my mom in the sense of my composure. I've always been just very composed and cool, calm and collected out there. I try to have a short memory. My mindset is the next pitch is the most important one."

Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, entered his collegiate career as one of the top-ranked third basemen in Nevada.

