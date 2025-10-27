  • home icon
  Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden touched by girlfriend Catherine Holt's loving message in honor of his 24th birthday

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden touched by girlfriend Catherine Holt's loving message in honor of his 24th birthday

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 27, 2025 03:05 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden touched by girlfriend Catherine Holt's loving message in honor of his 24th birthday. Credit: Catherine Holt/Instagram

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden, is being greeted with warm wishes from his loved ones, but the most special and dear to his heart was the special message from his girlfriend, Catherine Holt.

On Saturday, Holt posted several pictures of the couple's candid moments, including a snap with the sea in the background, Holt kissing Jaden on the cheeks, and their time enjoying the snow. There were other candid snaps as well, and her caption was a perfect way to celebrate Jaden's birthday.

"My best friend is 24 today!!! 🍾🤍 Happy birthday to my favorite person to do life with ❤️ You deserve the world! Rocky and I love you so much!!!" Holt wrote.
Under the comments section, Jaden acknowledged the warm post while reaffirming his love for Catherine Holt. He commented:

"I love you!! Thank you😘"
Jaden Agassi and Catherine Holt started dating in September 2022. They celebrated their 18 months of togetherness in March 2024.

"A year and a half, it keeps getting better 🤍" Catherine wrote, and Jaden commented, "Love you forever ♾️."

When they completed two years in September 2024, Jaden posted:

"Best two years of my life and it’s all thanks to you! I love you so much I can’t wait for so many more to come."

Catherine replied:

"2 years of you and me!! I am head over heels… I love you more and more each day!"
The couple likes to celebrate milestones, and they continued doing so on their third anniversary.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden celebrates three years with Catherine Holt

Catherine Holt and Jaden went on a small trip to celebrate their third anniversary. They dropped snapshots from beautiful landscapes as they celebrated another big milestone in their relationship.

"3 years with you♥️ My better half & backbone! Here’s to more life with you by my side!" Catherine wrote in the caption.
Jaden also reacted to the milestone, writing:

"Happy three years to my soulmate, to so many more!!"

Born on Oct. 26, 2001, Jaden has chosen a different sport. He played college baseball at USC Trojans and in the MLB Draft League. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Catherine Holt, earned her degree in Applied Physiology & Sports Management from Southern Methodist University. She has experience working with the Texas Rangers.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

