Andre Agassi takes a jog down memory lane, revists his iconic sneakers ft. Nike Air Trainer 1

Andre Agassi's flair with a tennis racquet is as well-known as his high fashion quotient. The former World No. 1 introduced some of the most iconic on-court looks including denim shorts and sporting a mullet in the 1990's.

The American teamed up with Nike as early as 1988 at the age of 18. Since then, the long-standing partnership saw the launch of many stylish tennis sneakers.

However, beyond the sneakers' design might be the fact that they signify a particular time in the 8-time Grand Slam champion's life. Agassi took to Instagram to revisit a pair of Nike Air Trainer 1, which were the 8-time Grand Slam champion's choice at the beginning of his career. He captioned the picture with a heart-eyes emoji.

Agassi also shared a picture of his black and teal colored Nike Air Challenge LWP. It featured the LWP (lightweight performance) cushioning system that was later named ‘Zoom’.

The model was worn by Agassi at the 1995 US Open. It was the time when his fashion took a turn and he traded his long locks for a bald look.

He highlighted the sneaker's looks and captioned the image with a camera emoji.

The stories also served as a teaser ahead of Nike's relaunch of the Nike Air Tech Challenge II 'Hot Lava' from Agassi's line.

Andre Agassi's Nike 'Hot Lava' set to make a comeback

Andre Agassi at the 2000 US Open

Andre Agassi's famous Nike Air Tech Challenge II 'Hot Lava' relaunch was announced by the sportswear giant in October 2023. They are slated to be released in the fall of 2024.

In a build-up to the relaunch, Agassi wore the neon splatter-printed sneakers at the 2024 Pickleball Slam 2 in February. Agassi teamed up with his wife, 22-time Grand Slam winner Steffi Graf against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. The husband-wife duo won the event and took home $1 million in prizes.

Agassi later took to Instagram to post pictures of the sneakers in the original colorway.

Interestingly, Nike had also released the 'Hot Lava' with black splatter that was worn by the legendary Michael Jordan.

Agassi had parted ways with Nike in 2005 after sporting the brand throughout his career spanning seventeen years. He later signed up with Adidas primarily for the latter's support towards Agassi's foundation. After eight years with Adidas, Agassi aligned with Nike again in 2013.

