The legendary Andre Agassi was roped in by the BBC to commentate on the men's singles semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Throughout the match, the insights the American offered were tennis-centric. However, the same wasn't the case when it came to Andrew Castle, one of the co-commentators. Agassi shut down Castle at one point, and this impressed several tennis fans.

Alcaraz and Fritz found themselves level at a set each, and as Agassi attempted to discuss his compatriot's tactics for the third set, Andrew Castle repeatedly interrupted the former No. 1 and eight-time Major champion. Castle bizarrely began talking about the celebrities who were in attendance at Centre Court, and this led to Agassi snapping back at his co-commentator.

"People watching are watching for tennis, not for this (celebrities)," the 55-year-old told Castle.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) vociferously backed Andre Agassi for shutting down Andrew Castle.

"Andre Agassi more or less telling Andrew Castle to stop gossiping about the rich and famous and concentrate on the tennis. First ace of the match," one fan wrote.

"Andre Agassi with a brilliant put down of Andrew Castle. Agassi trying to discuss Fritz's tactics for 3rd set..interrupted by Castle blathering on about Nick Clegg being in the crowd. Agassi..."nobody cares. .they want to hear about tennis"," commented another.

"Great to hear #Agassi bring the commentary back to tennis, whilst Andrew Castle rabbits on as ever. ‘People are watching for tennis, not for [who is in the Royal box]’," another fan chimed in.

"Andre Agassi telling Castle to basically stop talking about people in the royal box is the highlight of Wimbledon so far," one opined.

"'Is there a way to ask our viewers if I am talking too much?' asks Andre Agassi. Andre, as long as you are talking and Andrew Castle is not, you are fine," added another.

"When will the BBC drop Andrew Castle? I have never seen anyone say something positive about his commentary. Interrupting Andre Agassi while he is in a flow to talk about someone in the Royal Box is insane. Castle ruins the coverage every time he speaks," weighed in yet another fan.

"It's no wonder Carlos Alcaraz is a little erratic sometimes" - Andre Agassi while commentating on Spaniard's Wimbledon SF win over Taylor Fritz

Alcaraz (left) and Agassi (right) (Source: Getty)

Agassi was undoubtedly impressed by Carlos Alcaraz's performance against Taylor Fritz in the men's singles semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, the American legend also brought up the "erratic" nature of the Spaniard's displays, which occasionally allows his opponents to get back into matches.

During commentary, Agassi opined that this particular quality of the Spaniard boils down to his abilities, which he likened to those of the legendary 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"It’s like Alcaraz has the touch of (Roger) Federer, the court coverage of Novak (Djokovic) and the RPMs of (Rafa) Nadal. It’s no wonder he is a little erratic sometimes," Agassi said.

Alcaraz secured his passage to the final at Wimbledon for the third year in a row with his four-set win over Fritz, and is now set to clash against his biggest rival and reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the men's singles title at SW19 on Sunday, July 13.

