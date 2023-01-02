One of tennis’ all time greats Andre Agassi ushered in the new year in the loving company of his pet dog 'Blue'. The retired former World No. 1, who usually maintains a low profile, treated his devoted fans on social media to a sweet picture of his snowy first day of the year with his pet by his side and wished happiness for everyone in 2023.

"A happy start to 2023. Wishing you all happiness this new year," he wrote in his Instagram post, showing him driving in snowy conditions with his pet dog Blue.

Many of the American legend’s followers reciprocated with warm wishes, while Jaz Elle Agassi, his daughter with wife and tennis superstar Steffi Graf, admired her father’s picture with their pet dog.

"The bluey!!!!" Andre Agassi’s daughter wrote affectionately.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

Blue, who has been a part of the Agassi family since 2016, also featured in the teenager’s posts on social media, suggesting that their first day of 2023 was all about traveling as a family.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

The eight-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medalist, who has been monumental in inspiring young Americans to take up tennis, was also recently seen hitting the court and producing an incredible rally, finishing it off with a stunning winner.

"Everybody got spoiled by Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi" - Former World No. 1 Ivan Lendl on the future of American tennis

Andre Agassi is the only male player to have completed the career Super Slam

Czech-American legend Ivan Lendl recently spoke about the slump in American tennis, which saw its golden days with the likes of Lendl, Pete Sampras, Agassi, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors winning multiple Grand Slams.

The eight-time Slam winner appreciated the country's current young representatives such as Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.

"Well, I think the guys are doing pretty good, actually. I think the USTA has done an okay job. It's difficult to criticize because winning Majors, especially in men's tennis, is a lot harder than people think," Lendl said.

Although they are yet to lift a Grand Slam title, Lendl remarked that the players were doing a good job and jokingly called out over-achievers such as Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras for raising everyone's expectations.

"Everybody got spoiled by Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, and so on. They think it's coming, I mean you look at John McEnroe with seven, Jimmy Connors with eight, Andre with eight, Pete with 14, and then all of a sudden, you have nothing for ten years. Well, don't think the other guys can't play, they're a lot better than you think," Lendl Said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes