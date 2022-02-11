Andrey Rublev holds second-longest winning streak in ATP 500 history, only behind Roger Federer

Between 2020 and 2021, Andrey Rublev went on a 23-match winning streak at ATP 500 events. It was the longest run at the tournament level since Andy Murray won 21 consecutive matches between 2016 and 2017. In tennis history, only one player has managed a longer streak -- Roger Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 28 ATP 500 matches on the trot between 2014 and 2016. After Federer, Rublev and Murray, the fourth-longest such streak belongs to Rafael Nadal, with his 19-match winning run between 2012 and 2013.

In the Russian's case, the run began at the Hamburg European Open. He won the title, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He followed it up with a title triumph in front of his home crowd at the St. Petersburg Open, beating Borna Coric in the final.

From there, the World No. 7 traveled to the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. In the final, Andrey Rublev prevailed over Lorenzo Sonego to win his third straight ATP 500 title. Then came the Rotterdam Open, where an emphatic victory against Martin Fucsovics secured the title.

At the subsequent Dubai Tennis Championships, the Russian managed to reach the semifinals but fell to compatriot and eventual winner Aslan Karatsev. On the whole, it marked a 23-match winning streak that ran from one edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships to the next, bookended by Daniel Evans on one end and Karatsev on the other.

Since then, Rublev has lost only two ATP 500 matches -- against Jannik Sinner at the Barcelona Open (quarterfinals) and Ugo Humbert at the Halle Open (final).

Andrey Rublev has now reached 11 straight ATP 500 quarterfinals

Andrey Rublev has reached the quarter-final stage at his last 11 ATP 500 tournaments

Andrey Rublev is currently playing at the Rotterdam Open, where he has progressed to the last eight. The victory means the Russian has reached at least the quarterfinals in his last eight ATP 500 events on tour.

The last time he did not make the quarterfinals was at the 2019 China Open. Unseeded back then, the 24-year-old lost to Fabio Fognini in the second round. Since then, he has reached four quarterfinals (2019 Vienna, 2020 Rotterdam, 2020 Dubai, 2021 Barcelona), one semifinal (2021 Dubai) one final (2021 Halle) and went all the way four times.

At the ongoing Rotterdam Open, the World No. 7 is three matches away from winning the title, the first of which will be played against Martin Fucsovics. A victory against the Hungarian will pit Rublev against either sixth seed Cameron Norrie or third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The defending champion is expected to play top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Greek faces Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals and if he wins, will square off against either Lorenzo Musetti or Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala