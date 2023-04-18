Andrey Rublev spoke about how he stays focused on the game, even when his opponents try to distract him with their on-court antics.

On Sunday, April 16, Rublev secured his first-ever Masters 1000 trophy by defeating Holger Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Despite facing 3-0 and 4-1 deficits in the deciding set, Rublev refused to give up and came roaring back to turn the tables on Rune.

During a recent interview with Championat, Andrey Rublev was asked about his ability to stay focused during matches when his opponents engage in disruptive behavior.

The World No. 6 revealed that he disregards any attempts by his opponents to distract him during a match. Instead, he focuses on analyzing his own strengths and weaknesses to better outperform his opponents.

"Honestly, I didn’t even think about it. I concentrate more on myself, I focus on the things that I need to focus on, because each person has a different character, a different style of play. And I just try to think about myself, my weaknesses and the best sides in order to show them more in matches," Rublev said.

Andrey Rublev disclosed that he pays no attention to the on-court antics of his opponents. He stated that if these distractions and disruptions are meant to be a "game", he chooses not to participate.

"If this is some kind of "game," then I do not pay attention," he said. "There are players who try to start the game even outside the court - to play for time or talk to the judges - to provoke a little. I just don't pay attention to that. This is part of the sport"

"I have tears and don’t know what to say, I'm just so happy" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev with the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters title

Andrey Rublev expressed his overwhelming joy upon finally achieving his long-awaited Masters 1000 trophy in Monte-Carlo.

"I have tears and don’t know what to say, I'm just so happy. Finally, after struggling so much to win these 1000 tournaments. Losing 4-1 at 0-30, then break point, I’m thinking there’s no chance to win and somehow I did it," Rublev said.

Rublev revealed that he struggled with self-doubt in his previous two Masters finals after losing early leads. However, during his match against Holger Rune, he maintained a strong belief in himself until the very end.

"I was deep inside hoping I would have one chance, knowing that in previous finals mentally I was not ready and when I was losing I was thinking there would be no chance to win anymore," Rublev said.

"Today I was thinking, 'OK, if you’re going to lose today, at least believe until the end' and that’s what I tried to do in the third set, hoping I would have one chance to come back," he added.

Rublev will now travel to Banja Luka, Bosnia, for the new Novak Djokovic family-organized ATP event.

