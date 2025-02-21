Andrey Rublev's fitness coach hits back at "nervous" trolls as he reveals disturbing threat messages received during Qatar Open campaign

Andrey Rublev's fitness coach, Marcos Borderias, recently put a troll on blast after he received disturbing messages from them during his ward's Qatar Open campaign this week. The Spaniard, who is well-versed in sports science and injury prevention, began working with the World No. 10 in January 2023.

Rublev has enjoyed a reversal of fortunes in Doha after a slow start to his 2025 season that saw him go 4-4 in his first eight tour-level matches of the year. The fifth seed beat Alexander Bublik and Nuno Borges en route to the quarterfinals, where he needed eight match points to fight past second-seeded Alex de Minaur in three sets to book his place in the last four at the ATP 500 tournament.

As Andrey Rublev prepares to face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the Qatar Open final, his fitness coach Marcos Borderias took to his Instagram handle to hit back at a troll who has been sending him disturbing messages in his direct messages and replies to his social media posts.

"H*** de p**a your mom is going to be r***d and b****d," the troll wrote in a DM to Marcos Borderias.

"Your life is going to be a nightmare... I swear you to not let you a live," they wrote in two separate replies to one of Borderias' Instagram posts.

Borderias refused to take the abuse from the said fan as they posted two stories containing screenshots of their interaction (one of the stories has since been taken off the microblogging site, possibly due to its vulgar content).

"People was nervous today," the Spanish strength and conditioning coach wrote while poking fun at the above troll.

Via Marcos Borderias (@marcoss.bd) Instagram

"Most people are horrible and they're trying to use you" - When Andrey Rublev gave away wisdom while discussing a new initiative

Last May, Andrey Rublev touched upon the destructive nature of the human psyche while talking to Caroline Garcia on her podcast "Tennis Insider Club" about his 'Play for the Kids' initiative. Although the 27-year-old's outlook came off as bleak, it does offer a lot of context to the behavior of abusive trolls on social media.

"I put it (the 'Play for the kids' motto) first somewhere on the camera in maybe China or Cincinnati, and I put it in one or two more times. And I say, why only I put it on a camera, why not use it?" Andrey Rublev told Caroline Garcia in May 2024. "It's something related to me because for me it's important. The generation, the kids, for them to be more kind, more humble. To have more light, because in the end, most people are horrible, and they're trying to use you. That's why, I don't know, I felt I can use it."

Rublev, meanwhile, will be eager to win his second title at the Qatar Open later this week. The Russian won the title at the then-250-level event in 2020.

