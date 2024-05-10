"Most people are horrible, they're trying to use you" - Andrey Rublev explains his 'Play for the Kids' motto

Andrey Rublev recently gave an interpretation for his Instagram bio and a message he has written on the on-court camera lens following many of his wins — "Play for the Kids, Play for the Lights". The Russian also offered valuable advice to budding tennis players while speaking to Caroline Garcia and her boyfriend Borja Duran.

Rublev founded his own clothing brand 'Rublo' to promote 'awareness around equality and kindness' in 2023, before launching the 'Andrey Rublev Foundation' this year to support children with critical illnesses.

Andrey Rublev recently sat down for a candid chat on the 'Tennis Insider Club' podcast, which is hosted by World No. 23 Carolina Garcia and her boyfriend Borja Duran. When asked about his "Play for the Kids, Play for the Lights" motto, the Russian replied that he held the above words very personal to him.

Rublev insisted that today's generation must be more giving and stand out from the rest of the people, who he felt look out for their own needs.

"I don't know, it just came to my head long time ago when I start to put it. Even before clothes, before foundation," the World No. 8 said on the Tennis Insider Club podcast (27:16). "I put it first somewhere on the camera in maybe China or Cincinnati, and I put it in one or two more times. And I say, why only I put it on a camera, why not use it?"

"It's something related to me because for me it's important. The generation, the kids, for them to be more kind, more humble," he added (27:48). "To have more light, because in the end, most people are horrible, and they're trying to use you. That's why, I don't know, I felt I can use it."

Andrey Rublev's advice to teen players: "To be as humble, to be more kind, to keep the ego inside of you"

Andrey Rublev hits a forehand

During the interaction, Andrey Rublev was also asked to give a few words of advice to teenagers aspiring to become pros. In response, the Russian asserted that a player's results on the court will reflect themselves in their personality off it.

"It's tough, very personal," Andrey Rublev said (28:48). "If a person really likes tennis, she's working hard, she's talented, and she really feels she wants to play tennis, then to be as better as a person outside the court. To be as humble, to be more kind, to keep the ego inside of you."

Rublev won the Madrid Open recently, battling illness to take home his second-career ATP Masters 1000 title. The 26-year-old is playing at the Italian Open this week, where he has received a bye to the second round. Here, he will face Marcos Giron, with the winner taking on either 31st seed Arthur Fils or Alexandre Muller in the third round.