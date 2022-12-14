"Andy Murray competed against three players from another planet" - Rising tennis player Daniel Vallejo

Over the last 15 years, the prevailing sentiment in the tennis world has been that Andy Murray would have won a lot more big titles, especially Grand Slams if he had played in a different era than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Rising tennis player and former World No. 1 on the junior circuit, Daniel Vallejo, also comes from that school of thought.

Vallejo feels that Murray requires a lot of praise for being part of the 'Big 4' despite having to regularly face his three greatest rivals at his as well as their peak. The 'Big 3' of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic may have distanced themselves from Murray and the rest of the players of their generation, but the Paraguayan player wants to follow the example of his favorite player Andy Murray.

Speaking during a recent interview with Punto de Break, Vallejo expressed his admiration for the British tennis great, particularly for his achievements despite playing "three players from another planet."

"I am very supportive of the Big 4 due to the fact that Andy competed against three players who are from another planet," Vallejo expressed.

While the 18-year-old declared that Murray is his favorite player, he also admires Federer greatly. When asked about his thoughts on Federer and Murray's Big 4 colleagues Nadal and Djokovic, Vallejo said that he always likes to see them win, but prefers Federer and Murray over the duo.

"If we talk internationally, obviously Roger Federer, although the one I'm a fan of is Andy Murray, my favorite player," the Paraguayan said.

"I don't have any hate towards Djokovic or Nadal, I just have a preference for Federer and Murray. But then when they play I always support them, for example, in the last ATP Finals, I wanted Nole or Rafa to win even though they are not my favourites," he added.

Andy Murray exudes confidence ahead of 2023 tennis season

Andy Murray in action at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters.

Andy Murray started the 2022 season at No. 134 in the ATP rankings as he went on the road to returning to the top of the men's tour after injury. He did quite well considering he ended the season at No. 49 in the rankings, with glimpses of some of his best form on the court throughout the season.

However, Murray has bigger goals and does not see the rise from the top 140 to the top 50 as a "really positive year." Having said that, he is optimistic about what the 2023 season has in store for him.

“I’m positive about next season and the work I have to do,” Murray said in an interview with Evening Standard last month. “I’ve already started some of that and I need to empty the tank in the next six to eight weeks in the gym and on the practice court."

"I was 130-140 in the world at the start of the season and I’m now inside the top 50. For most players, that’s a really positive year. For me, I don’t view it that way but I did make progress," he added.

Murray's best result on tour in 2022 was reaching the Stuttgart Open final, shortly before Wimbledon. In a thrilling battle against Matteo Berrettini, he fell just short of victory. He is still searching for his first tour-level title since 2019.

