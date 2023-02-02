Andy Murray, Denis Shapovalov, and other tennis stars react to Casper Ruud's "gorgeous" photoshoot with Vogue Scandinavia

Casper Ruud recently posed for a Vogue Scandinavia spread for their forthcoming February-March issue. The Norwegian upped his style factor with an indoor photoshoot in a variety of looks.

After playing his second Grand Slam final at the US Open last year, Ruud attended New York Fashion Week with his girlfriend Maria Galligani where he met fashion icon and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Since then, there have been rumors of him possibly gracing the magazine and on Wednesday, the World No. 5 dropped a teaser of the Vogue spread on social media. He credited photographer Jimmy Linus and creative consultant Sunniva Hartgen and wrote:

"Trying something new with @voguescandinavia. Check out the February-March issue for more [pictures] and [details]", he captioned the post.

Players reacted to the post, appreciating the French Open finalist's elegant looks. Tommy Paul posted heart-eye emojis while Dennis Shapovalov sent him a sunglass emoji, referring to the shoot's relaxed vibes.

"Gorgeous," Andy Murray reacted to the post.

Screen grab from players' reactions to Casper Ruud's post

Some of Ruud's other off-court endeavors include posing for GQ magazine and an appearance on Netflix's docuseries, Break Point.

Casper Ruud's 2023 season for far

Casper Ruud in action at the 2023 Australian Open

Casper Ruud did not have a strong start to his 2023 season. He started by competing at the United Cup where he represented Norway in Group E of the tournament. Matteo Berretini defeated Ruud in straight sets in the men's singles clash, with Team Norway failing to come out at the top of their group to advance further.

He then participated at the Auckland Open as the top seed. However, he was knocked out by Laslo Djere in the Round of 16. The Serb served brilliantly and after the match evened out at one set each, won the third set tie-break.

After becoming a finalist at two Grand Slams last year, the 24-year-old entered his first Grand Slam this year as the second seed, his highest at a Grand Slam. In one of the early upsets at the tournament, he lost to American Jenson Brooksby in a four-set battle.

In the post-match press conference, he admitted that his preparations for the Australian Open "were maybe not enough."

"[The preparation] was maybe not enough to be able to perform well here this year. So it will be considered by me and my team what we will do in December this year, and if this was the right way to prepare for the Australian Open or not," he said. "Maybe it looks like it was not the right way, but there are many factors that come into play.”

