Andy Murray has stated that he will be cheering for Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final.

Djokovic will take to the court against Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros summit clash on Sunday, June 11. He is gunning for his third title in Paris and a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title.

While Murray skipped the French Open this year to focus on his Wimbledon preparations, he is keeping an eye on the proceedings in the claycourt Major. Ahead of the final, he has backed Djokovic to come through the final hurdle and emerge victorious on the Parisian clay.

"It would be amazing to see him do it on Sunday, I will be supporting him, and I hope he can do it because it is incredible what he has done. I think that was Novak's 45th Grand Slam semi-final which is incredible numbers," he said. (via Eurosport)

Djokovic came through a blockbuster semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz, though the high-competitive match turned into a one-sided in the third set when the Spaniard began cramping up.

Murray had words of encouragement for Alcaraz, stating that he would win several Grand Slams in the future. He also said that being nervous when facing someone as formidable as Djokovic on such a big stage was completely normal.

"Alcaraz is obviously going to win multiple slams, I feel like from my experience that when you are coming up against guys who have won 10 or 20 Grand Slams in the final or semifinals, it is different to competing against those players who have not had those experiences," he said.

"I did not watch the match but the fact that Alcaraz cramped probably suggests that he was feeling some nerves, which is completely normal and understandable in that situation," he added.

"Pressure is a source of motivation, great motivation to play well" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a 22-time Grand Slam champion.

While pressure and the magnitude of the occasion derailed Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic is a seasoned campaigner who has experienced every possible emotion in his long, successful career.

Djokovic is well aware of what's at stake when he takes on Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final — a record men's Major and the World No. 1 ranking. While the Serbian has acknowledged that he'll feel some pressure, he also stated that it was a motivating factor for him.

"Pressure is always on my shoulders, so it's not going to be different. But it's part of my sport, part of my life, all that I do. I think that having pressure is a privilege. But it's a source of motivation, as well. Great motivation to play well and to reach Sunday," he said in a press conference.

"I know how I need to handle myself, my emotions, and to approach the finals in the best possible way," he added.

If Djokovic manages to defeat Ruud, he will become the first man to win each Grand Slam tournament at least three times. Though the 36-year-old is well aware of the fact that he could script history on Court Philippe-Chatrier, he is focused on the match and has nothing else in his sight.

"History is always something that's hovering over me, but I'm very happy to be in this position to write history of this sport, but I'm just thinking about winning the next match," he expressed.

