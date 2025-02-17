Andy Murray names teenage ATP sensation he most looks forward to seeing take on Carlos Alcaraz for the first time

Andy Murray recently laid bare his optimism to watch an ATP Tour-level match between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca. While Alcaraz, 21, has already established himself as one of the dominant players in contemporary men's singles tennis, Fonseca, still only 18, is seemingly charting a meteoric rise of his own.

On Sunday, February 16, former ATP No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Can’t wait for the first Fonseca vs Alcaraz match ❤️🔥"

Carlos Alcaraz, who turns 22 this coming May, has so far clinched four Majors, five Masters 1000s, and eight other ATP Tour-level titles. The Spaniard's latest success came at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, an ATP 500 event, where he edged Alex de Minaur in the final earlier this month. His next on-court outing is set to come at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, another ATP 500 tournament.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Joao Fonseca won his maiden ATP Tour-level title at the Argentina Open on Sunday, February 16. Fonseca, unseeded at the ATP 250 event, defeated No. 5 seed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets in the final. His Argentina Open success made him the first man born in 2006 or later to taste glory at an ATP Tour-level event.

Andy Murray is an avid admirer of Carlos Alcaraz's style of play, which is widely lauded for its entertaining nature stemming from the Spaniard's high-energy, all-court game, which often sees him taking big risks while playing with a smile.

"Makes me smile" - When Andy Murray reacted to watching Carlos Alcaraz in action

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Andy Murray (right) during a practice session at the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club in 2024 (Source: Getty)

In the immediate aftermath of Carlos Alcaraz's first-round win at the 2024 Miami Open, Andy Murray wrote in an X post:

"Watching Alcaraz play tennis makes me smile 😊❤️"

Later, at his post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked about his thoughts on the legendary Brit's post, to which he replied (via ATP Tour):

"It’s great. As I’ve said many times, I play for myself, I play for my team. But also I enjoy if the people enjoy watching my matches, my games. For me, it's pretty cool. I think for me it's even better if a legend like Andy says something like this, that he enjoys a lot watching my matches. It's crazy for me, honestly."

Murray had made a prophetic prediction about Alcaraz back in 2021. The Brit had named Alcaraz one of the youngsters who had a great chance of becoming the top-ranked men's singles tennis player in the future. That became a reality in 2022 shortly after Alcaraz's maiden Grand Slam title triumph at the US Open.

