Andy Murray ranks Roger Federer 1st, himself 2nd, Novak Djokovic 3rd & Rafael Nadal last in hilarious 'Big-4' list

Andy Murray recently ranked the Big 4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and himself in a unique list. The Brit had no difficulty placing Federer and himself, but had some difficulty choosing between Djokovic and Nadal for the final two positions.

The Big 4 of tennis was a period of dominance by the aforementioned four men, who more often than not would end up winning every title for nearly two decades. While injuries and other factors didn't allow Murray to keep up with the rest of the three, he still left his mark on one of tennis' greatest eras.

Interestingly, fans of the Big 3 players still debate amongst each other to prove why their player was better than the rest to this day. Keeping up with the ranking and the debating trend, Andy Murray, during a recent interview with GQ, was asked to rank the Big 4, but with a unique twist.

Trending

"Can you rank the Big Four in terms of crying?"

Though Murray had no difficulty ranking Roger Federer at first, and placing himself second. He had some difficulty choosing between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal because he hadn't seen them crying a lot. However, after some contemplation, he finally made his pick.

"I think Federer is the best. Then me. Then, that’s actually a pretty tough one, because you don’t really see Rafa or Novak crying that much. I would probably say it would be Novak, and then Rafa. I’ve probably seen Novak break down a few more times."

The 38-year-old recently got honest about how he felt he was not at the same level as the rest of the Big 4.

"I would never claim to be on the same level as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic" - Andy Murray

The Big 4 at Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Though Andy Murray won three Grand Slam titles and was a former World No. 1, he was still left out of the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. He was recently asked if he was bothered by it, to which he said,

"It’s not important," Murray told TNT Sports. "It’s not something I lose any sleep over at night. I’m fully aware that what those guys achieved is far greater than anything I’ve done. I would never claim to be on the same level as them."

Though Andy Murray thinks he is not on the same level as the rest of the three, he was still one of the special surprises at Rafael Nadal's tribute ceremony at the 2025 French Open, alongside Federer and Djokovic.

Interstingly, his big rival and three-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka, stated that he felt 'bothered' being compared to the Big 4 and explained why he thought Murray was a better player than him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey, cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. He is also a huge Edmonton Oilers fan Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins