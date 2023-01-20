Andy Murray reinstated in the Big-4 as Reilly Opelka, Billie Jean King and tennis world celebrate Brit's historic Australian Open 2023 win

Andy Murray registered an incredible comeback win against Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. The former World No. 1’s perseverant victory was appreciated by tennis fans and players alike.

Murray and Kokkinakis went head-to-head in a five-set battle that went past 4 am local time and lasted an astounding five hours and 45 minutes. It broke the Brit’s previous longest match record of five hours and seven minutes, created during his 2016 Davis Cup tie against Juan Martin del Potro.

While Andy Murray was trailing 4-6, 6-7(4), 2-5* at one point in the clash, the 35-year-old managed to turn the corner and salvage the encounter, registering one of the biggest comebacks of his career 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5.

The former World No. 1’s tenacious performance drew immense global attention, with many of his colleagues joining in to acknowledge the extraordinary effort against an unbreakable opponent.

American tennis player Reilly Opelka lauded the veteran and reiterated his position in the Big-4 discussion, involving Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"Murray is 4th all time," Reilly Opelka declared.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Murray is 4th all time Murray is 4th all time

Tennis legend Billie Jean King commended the three-time Grand Slam champion on his record-setting win.

"Congratulations to Andy Murray on winning his longest match ever at the Australian Open. All guts and glory on his greatest comeback!" she wrote.

Many well-known tennis figures appreciated the five-time Australian Open finalist for his triumph, including Juan Martin del Potro, Michael Russell, Brad Gilbert, Paul Annacone, Agnieszka Radwanska, Patrick McEnroe, and his brother, former doubles World No. 1 Jamie Murray.

Michael Russell @MRusselltennis

Can I go to bed now! …4:15am Wow, that was special!!! One of the most inspirational performances in sports I’ve ever seen. Thank you @andy_murray 🦾 5:45Can I go to bed now! …4:15am Wow, that was special!!! One of the most inspirational performances in sports I’ve ever seen. Thank you @andy_murray 🦾 5:45Can I go to bed now! …4:15am

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation What a simply amazing effort from Sir Muzzard @andy_murray finding away from 2sets and 2-5 down vs TK4, the greatness of BO5 once again on full display Holy Toledo What a simply amazing effort from Sir Muzzard @andy_murray finding away from 2sets and 2-5 down vs TK4, the greatness of BO5 once again on full display Holy Toledo 💪😎👍🙏👊🎾

Paul Annacone @paul_annacone - stay healthy No words @andy_murray just continue to redefine competitive drive and- stay healthy @TKokkinakis and congrats keep up the good work - THANK YOU BOTH No words @andy_murray just continue to redefine competitive drive and ❤️- stay healthy @TKokkinakis and congrats keep up the good work - THANK YOU BOTH 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Andy Murray everyone.



ANDY MURRAY Andy Murray everyone. ANDY MURRAY

Christopher Eubanks @chris_eubanks96 Sir Andy has had some pretty remarkable matches in his career…. But would it be an exaggeration to say that was the greatest match he’s ever played? @_markpetchey Sir Andy has had some pretty remarkable matches in his career…. But would it be an exaggeration to say that was the greatest match he’s ever played? @_markpetchey

Somdev Devvarman @SomdevD



All hail King Andy Even if it's just for a day, let's just call him King Andy Murray.All hail King Andy Even if it's just for a day, let's just call him King Andy Murray. All hail King Andy 👑

"It's obviously amazing to win the match, but I also want to go to bed now" - Andy Murray after historic Australian Open 2023 comeback

Andy Murray celebrates his victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis at Australian Open 2023

Despite being exhausted from the grueling encounter that finished past 4 am, Andy Murray spared some time to speak to the press.

"I mean, it was by far the longest match that I played. You play in cold conditions, at that time of the day, with balls like that, you're going to get long rallies, long points," he said, "I actually felt better on the court today physically than I did the other day, which is a positive thing. But, yeah, finishing at 4 isn't ideal."

"Well, I mean, yeah, the match was obviously very up and down. There was frustration in there. There was tension. There was excitement, all of that stuff," he added, "it's obviously amazing to win the match, but I also want to go to bed now. It's great, great. But I want to sleep."

Andy Murray will now face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes