Andy Murray's mother Judy sends blunt message to ex-tennis pros looking to get into coaching

Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, firmly agreed with Macclesfield FC coach Robbie Savage, who urged ex-footballers to gain coaching experience at lower levels. She insisted that the same principle should apply to tennis players looking to enter coaching.

In his recent column for Football 365, Savage emphasized the importance of starting at grassroots levels to build essential coaching skills and gain a deeper understanding of team management. The 50-year-old highlighted his own experience in lower-tier football, describing the conditions as "tougher and less forgiving".

"So despite this being my first year as a senior manager, none of this is new to me. I’ve earned my stripes away from the spotlight, where the environment is a lot more unforgiving than it is on the bigger stages," Savage said.

The Welshman added that players shouldn't assume their playing careers alone make them eligible for top managerial roles.

"I really believe that other ex-pros should learn the coaching trade down here. Too many think that because they played a bit, they have the right to turn their nose up at any level below the Championship or EFL. Then they are surprised when they struggle in jobs they might not have earned because they haven’t experienced what managing people and players is really like," he added.

Check out the post shared by Football 365 on X:

Judy echoed Savage's sentiments, writing:

"I would say the same for tennis. Earn your stripes," she wrote.

Judy's son, Andy, enjoyed a dominant career on the court, capturing 46 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including three Grand Slams. Following his retirement, he has transitioned into a coach, partnering with 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic.

When Judy Murray reacted to Andy Murray taking on coaching duties

Andy Murray at 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

In November, Novak Djokovic announced on social media that Andy Murray would join his coaching team in preparation for the Australian Open 2025. The Serb also shared a clip on X celebrating their on-court rivalry.

"We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers. I thought our story may be over. It turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome aboard coach, Andy Murray," he said in the clip.

The former World No.1 added a caption that read:

"He never liked retirement anyway."

Judy reacted to the news online, commending Djokovic for choosing to work with her son.

Djokovic and Murray met 36 times on tour, with the Serb dominating their rivalry by winning 25 of those encounters.

