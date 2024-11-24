Andy Murray's mother Judy has reacted to Novak Djokovic announcing his surprising decision to appoint her son and longtime rival as his new coach. The duo is set to debut their exciting partnership at the 2025 Australian Open.

Djokovic parted ways with his longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic in March and chose not to appoint a permanent replacement for the remainder of the year. However, the Serb has made a bold move as he gears up to bid for an elusive 25th Grand Slam title at the Melbourne Slam after failing to win a Major this season.

Andy Murray retired from professional tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics and even turned his focus to mastering golf, frequently sharing updates on his progress on social media. However, it seems that the three-time Grand Slam champion wasn't ready for his tennis journey to end, as he has made the decision to take up the role of a coach and join forces with Djokovic.

Trending

Novak Djokovic made the major announcement by sharing a touching montage of his unforgettable and "epic" battles with Murray and introduced the "final chapter" in their story as he warmly welcomed the Brit to his coaching team.

"We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers. I thought our story may be over. It turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome aboard coach, Andy Murray," he said.

Andy Murray's Judy reacted to the unexpected news on social, applauding the Serb's decision to team up with her son.

"🤣👏," she posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Judy Murray also humorously shared a popcorn emoji, hinting at her excitement to witness the duo's partnership in action.

"🍿," she posted further.

Expand Tweet

"I’ll be joining Novak Djokovic’s team during the preparation period, helping him get in the best possible shape for the Australian Open" - Andy Murray

Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray in the 2016 Australian Open final (Source: Getty)

In a statement posted on his official website, Novak Djokovic expressed his excitement about adding one of his "greatest rivals," Andy Murray, to his coaching team. The Serb conveyed his eagerness for them to kick off their partnership at the 2025 Australian Open, the site of many "extraordinary moments" in their storied rivalry.

"I’m excited to have one of my greatest rivals in my team, on the same side of the net, this time as my coach. I’m looking forward to starting the season together with Andy and having him by my side in Melbourne, where we’ve shared many extraordinary moments throughout our careers," he said.

Murray echoed the 24-time Grand Slam champion's enthusiastic sentiments, shedding light on his aim to get the 37-year-old in the "best possible shape" for his pursuit of a historic 25th Major title in Melbourne.

"I’ll be joining Novak’s team during the preparation period, helping him get in the best possible shape for the Australian Open. I’m very excited about it and I am looking forward to being on the same side of the net for a change. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to assist him in achieving his goals for the coming year," Murray said.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray faced each other five times at the Australian Open, with the the Serb emerging victorious on all those occasions, including the finals in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis