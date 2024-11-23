Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena nearly fooled by Serb as he drops big Andy Murray coach announcement

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, shared her thoughts on her husband's surprising decision to appoint former rival Andy Murray as his new coach for the 2025 season. The move marks an unexpected chapter in their careers, as the two former on-court adversaries team up for a new journey off the court.

Murray retired earlier this year at the Paris Olympics, while Djokovic continues to compete with no plans to retire soon. The Serb split with his long-time coach, Goran Ivanisevic, in March and ended his 2024 season after the Shanghai Masters.

On Saturday, November 23, Djokovic announced on social media that Murray would be his new coach. The Brit will work with the 24-time Grand Slam champion during the off-season to help him prepare for the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, was initially fooled by the video the Serb posted to announce Andy Murray as his new coach, thinking it was a retirement announcement at first. She commented:

"Anyone thought it was a retirement video?"

