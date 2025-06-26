Andy Roddick believes Carlos Alcaraz is more like Roger Federer than Rafael Nadal when it comes to grass tennis: Here's why

Former US Open titleist Andy Roddick has compared Carlos Alcaraz's grass court game to that of 20-time Major singles winner Roger Federer. Alcaraz is enjoying an astonishing season, with last week's HSBC Championships title win at Queen's his 19th successive victory. The 22-year-old has reached five finals during that streak.

The Spaniard is still technically the World No. 2, but after his recent performances, including the French Open final defeat of arch-rival and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz is the man of the moment. He has now won three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments and defends his Wimbledon crown next month.

Andy Roddick was discussing the Spaniard on his Served With Andy Roddick YouTube channel, and is convinced that Alcaraz's understanding of grass court tennis recalls eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer:

"The lines that he takes from the back are never wrong. If he wants to cut one off, it's Roger-esque. Roger on his forehand never took a bad angle or a bad line - to the ball, in stride - he's able to read the pacing, adjust his footwork, and then either transition off the forehand in, or not."

Roddick insists that Alcaraz's ability to move from a clay-court mentality to grass-court thinking backs up his assertion that Alcaraz's adaptability is closer to Federer than Rafael Nadal, who had to adjust:

"Even Rafa had to work and be a little bit more intentional about it than Carlos going from clay to grass. On clay you have to take different angles to the ball, right? He reads all of that in half a second, and he is so good about his angles to the ball. You never really see that awkward grass court out of position that you see with the rest of us chuckers, right?"

Carlos Alcaraz will be chasing his third Wimbledon title at just 23. Federer's eight titles were won between 2003 and 2017. Federer won his third Wimbledon championship in 2005, at 23.

Carlos Alcaraz will be a hot favourite to lift his third Wimbledon title in July

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Having beaten Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(50, 6-2 at Queen's, Alcaraz goes into Wimbledon a hot favourite. The Spanish wunderkind talked to Roland-Garros.com after his win in Paris, and despite Andy Roddick's views about his natural ability, he stressed that it is hard work and dedication that have brought him to this point in his career:

"I’ve worked really, really hard to get here. You have to have talent, obviously, but that doesn’t get you anywhere if you don’t put in the work. For years I worked, sacrificed so much when I was younger to reach my goal, achieve my dreams and become a professional tennis player."

Alcaraz's biggest rival, Jannik Sinner, has a win over Alcaraz on the grass at Wimbledon. They met in 2022 in the Round of 16, and the Italian came through 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3. With Sinner still finding his feet after an early-season three-month ban, Alcaraz will be expected to overturn that result should they meet again in London.

