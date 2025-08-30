Andy Roddick: Elena Rybakina has been best player in US Open first week, not Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff

Elena Rybakina has made it through to the round of 16 at the 2025 US Open after defeating 2021 champion Emma Raducanu in straight sets. Her dominant performance in the first week of the tournament garnered praise from Andy Roddick.

Ad

The American tennis legend has hailed Rybakina's performance in comparison to the other top seeds expected to contend for the US Open, including Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Elena Rybakina, who has won nine WTA Tour singles titles, defeated Julieta Pareja, in the first round. She then cruised past Czech player Tereza Valentova. The 26-year-old then enjoyed another comfortable win in the third round over Raducanu, losing just three games in the process.

Ad

Trending

During his latest episode of 'Served with Andy Roddick', the winner of 32 ATP Tour singles titles applauded Rybakina's performances at the 2025 US Open tournament in comparison to the other star players.

"I'll tell you, Rybakina (Elena) looked, as our friend Larry David would say, she looked pretty, pretty good against Emma Raducanu, 6-1, 6-2. I was a little nervous after I took Rybakina into the final, just because I kind of got caught up in her summer and the way that she was hitting the ball and the serve of things, and then kind of completely forgot that she had never made it past the third round of the US Open." (3:10 onwards)

Ad

He continued:

"But she has definitely made it past the third round of the US Open. I think she's been the best player in the first week of this tournament. Right? Iga (Swiatek) struggled a little bit, got through. (Aryna) Sabalenka, the match against Leylah Fernandez last night was really entertaining. I thought that was really, really good tennis."

Ad

Ad

In the round of 16, Elena Rybakina will lock horns with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova

Elena Rybakina continues her 2025 season with impressive performances

Elena Rybakina at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina began her current season with the 2025 United Cup and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Ad

The Kazakh star clinched her first title since 2024 at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg, after defeating Liudmila Samsonova in the final in three sets. She reached the semifinals at the Dubai Championships and the quarterfinals at the Berlin Open.

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, she reached the third round and the semifinals at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Canadian Open, as well as the Cincinnati Open in preparation for the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More