"It's so uncomfortable to listen to" - Elena Rybakina fans frustrated over coach Stefano Vukov's 'annoying' behavior vs Emma Raducanu at US Open

Elena Rybakina triumphed over Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in the third-round match at the US Open and booked a spot in the top 16 of the tournament. However, her fans were unhappy with the presence of her coach, Stefano Vukov, which was worsened by his ramblings during the match.

Ad

Infamous for his behavior, Vukov was suspended by the WTA this year due to his abusive treatment of Rybakina. Although the duo have linked up many times since and Vukov's suspension was also revoked earlier this month, which helped the Kazakh add him back into her coaching team.

On Friday, Vukov constantly tried to guide Rybakina throughout the match by saying the instructions out loud, which posed as a nuisance. Fans called him out for his 'annoying' behavior, with some even labeling him a 'puppet master'.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the fan reactions: (via X)

"Gosh, Vukov sounds like a puppet master constantly telling Elena every little thing. It's so uncomfortable to listen to. Just hope that this is okay with her," wrote a furious fan.

"Vukov is genuinely so f**king annoying with his constant talking even when Elena wins the point," posted another fan.

Ad

"HOW DOES VUKOV NEVER STOP TALKING. I love watching elena but his voice is so freaking annoying," stated one.

"We need an option to mute Vukov," opined another.

"I can barely watch the Rybakina/Raducanu match bc Rybakina’s previously-banned coach (Vukov) is *constantly” barking at her. It’s even between serves.Somehow she’s playing through it beautifully and up 6-1," posted a fan.

Ad

Elena Rybakina addresses 'shift' in coaching team

As Elena Rybakina continues to cruise through the initial rounds of the US Open, the controversy around her reuniting with her coach, Stefano Vukov, remains. The 26-year-old has not yet openly addressed her decision to include him in her team, but she recently claimed that the shift in her coaching team is looking positive.

After Rybakina's victory against Julieta Pareja in the first round, she was asked by the interviewer to comment on the recent "shift" in her coaching team. To this the ninth seed replied:

Ad

“I’m really happy with my team. Working well and I think I lately had good results. Of course, we aim for more, but slowly, step by step it’s getting better and better. Hopefully I can show good tennis and stay as long as I can."

Elena Rybakina will face Marketa Vondrousova in her fourth round match at the New York Slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More