  • “Some people just love the toxic life” - Fans worried dearly for Elena Rybakina as speculation surrounds night out with coach Vukov ahead of US Open

“Some people just love the toxic life” - Fans worried dearly for Elena Rybakina as speculation surrounds night out with coach Vukov ahead of US Open

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Aug 23, 2025 14:50 GMT
Elena Rybakina with her ex-coach Stefano Vukov | Getty
Elena Rybakina with her ex-coach Stefano Vukov | Getty

Fans speculated whether Elena Rybakina’s latest outing in New York was with her controversial coach Stefano Vukov. While many believe Vukov has been a negative influence, the Kazakh star has consistently defended him.

Rybakina shared a Reel on Instagram from her outing on the streets of New York ahead of the 2025 US Open. She is wearing a long, oversized dark gray blazer draped over her shoulders, paired with a short light-colored outfit underneath. Moreover, the song choice was "Bad Boys" by Inner Circle.

Fans believed the jacket on Rybakina belonged to Vukov, and the song choice was a statement.

"Some people just love the toxic life.🤦‍♀️" one fan wrote.
"Vukov's jacket, him recording, the song...." another fan wrote.

One fan critiqued the music tied to the post, writing:

"The song choice- girl none of us are laughing"

One fan expressed concern for Rybakina’s ties with her loved ones, writing:

"I just hope she will see her parents,sister and friends again"

One supporter stressed her well-being matters most, beyond the speculation, writing:

"If she is ok, it's ok. I wish her also a good relationship with family/friends becuse it would be sad"

One fan saw the moment as a bold, defiant message, and wrote:

"Its like an F-U to the world. From her or from him? Looks like its from her its her acct. afterall."

Elena Rybakina split from her coach Stefano Vukov in 2024 and briefly worked with Goran Ivanisevic. The Croat was meanwhile banned by the WTA for alleged misconduct, drawing heavy criticism, though Rybakina consistently defended him.

During his suspension, she trained with Davide Sanguinetti. The ban on Vukov was lifted in August 2025, allowing him to return to the Kazakh's team.

Elena Rybakina spoke about having Stefano Vukov back during the Cincinnati Open

Elena Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty
Elena Rybakina at the Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

After Stefano Vukov's ban was lifted, he returned to Elena Rybakina's box at the Cincinnati Open. The former Wimbledon champion defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 event.

"It’s great that he’s here in the box, finally, so it’s a good thing," Rybakina said (via The Guardian).

Further, during the post-match on-court interview, she said:

"It’s always a help when the whole team is here with me."

Vukov is expected to be in Rybakina's box at the final Grand Slam of the year in New York. In the first round, the ninth-seeded Kazakh is expected to take on Julieta Pareja. She sits in the top half of the women's singles draw and could take on defending champion Sabalenka if they reach the quarterfinals.

Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

