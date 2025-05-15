Andy Roddick gives clear verdict on Novak Djokovic choosing to play week before French Open at Geneva

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick has given his seal of approval to the news that Novak Djokovic has accepted a wild card for the Gonet Geneva Open. The 24-time Major champion has had a dispiriting start to the clay court season: he was beaten by Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round in Monte Carlo, and then by Matteo Arnaldi at the first time of asking in Madrid.

Djokovic failed to win a set in either match, and his poor form has forced his hand in the lead up to the French Open at the end of this month as he seeks his fourth Roland Garros trophy, and a record-breaking 25th Major singles title. The Serb is going back to the drawing board and has accepted a wild-card entry to play in the ATP250 event in Geneva.

The move came to Andy Roddick's attention, and the American former World No. 1 approved of Novak Djokovic's move on his "Served with Andy Roddick" podcast. Roddick agreed with the consensus that Djokovic had looked out of sorts in Monte Carlo and Madrid (from 27:20):

"Novak takes a wild card into Geneva, I think it's the right call, you know, I'm just gonna preface this with, I get everythimg wrong about Novak every time, every time; what would make sense to me is maybe in his movement he didn't look great in Monte Carlo and Madrid, he wasn't kind of fighting off one more ball, it feels like when he got stretched and he got exposed."

Roddick goes on to say that Novak Djokovic and his team will have gone back to basics in training. Repetition, Roddick suggests, is the key to Djokovic re-finding his form:

"I'm guessing they just went and done a tonne of legwork, a tonne of 2-on-1's, let's get those legs set...Novak is the master, along with Rafa, at using your legs to find your best tennis. Getting reps, making people play through you, asking the question, and then all of a sudden, by round 2,3,4, the ball's flying off your racquet, the forehands are happening, the winners are happening."

Andy Roddick is in a strong position to advise Djokovic. Aside from his 2003 US Open victory, he reached three Wimbledon finals and four Australian Open semifinals over a 15-year career.

Novak Djokovic is ringing the changes as he desperately seeks his 25th Grand Slam singles title

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's appearance in Geneva is not the only surprise he's revealed this week. He was widely expected to be re-joined by sometime coach, Andy Murray, for the remainder of the clay court season, but the pair have announced they'll no longer be working together.

With Djokovic losing in the first game of his last four events, and suffering a defeat at the hands of 19-year-old, Jakub Mensik, in the Miami Open final, it is perhaps not surprising that they've parted company. Roddick firmly believes that Djokovic's decision to play in Geneva is a solid move:

"I gotta think from that loss to Arnaldi in Madrid, and maybe this is one of the benefits for Novak of every tournament lasting a full weather season, he could go find his legs; it's been like three weeks, between events, it's like absurd. It's good for him to go to Geneva - he gets a weaker field, his first couple rounds he's not gonna pull a Berrettini or someone in the first round. I like this move from Novak."

Djokovic will have his 38th birthday three days before the French Open begins on May 25. His opportunities to capture that elusive 25th Major are becoming more and more diminished.

