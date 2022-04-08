4 prestigious tournaments Novak Djokovic has never won

With 86 ATP tour titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is one of the biggest winners tennis has ever known. The World No. 1 is one of two men to have completed the Double Career Grand Slam (alongside Rafael Nadal) and the only man to have completed the Double Career Golden Masters.
At the same time, the Serb is yet to conquer everything in tennis. For one reason or the other, there have been a few prestigious trophies over the years that have simply refused to get into the 20-time Grand Slam champion's cabinet.
Without further ado, here are the four biggest titles that Novak Djokovic hasn't won till date:
#1 Mexican Open
Novak Djokovic has made only one appearance at the Mexican Open, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 edition. As the top seed, the Serb defeated Martin Klizan and Juan Martin del Potro before falling unexpectedly to Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the last-eight fixture.
In the semifinals, Kyrgios ended up losing to eventual winner Sam Querrey. The trip to Acapulco marked the 34-year-old's ATP Tour debut in Latin America. Unfortunately, he hasn't been back there since.
#2 ATP Halle
Novak Djokovic has made only one appearance at Halle and fell agonizingly short of winning his maiden title on his debut. Seeded second in the 2009 edition, the World No. 1 vanquished Simone Bolelli and Florent Serra to secure his passage into the quarterfinals.
After besting seventh seed Jurgen Melzer, the Serb outclassed Olivier Rochus to reach the final against Tommy Haas. Although the 20-time Grand Slam champion clawed his way into the contest after losing the first set, Haas took the third set without much resistance to win the first of his two titles at Halle.
#3 Queen's Club Championships
The Queen's Club Championships in London has witnessed Novak Djokovic's participation in four editions till date, but the World No. 1 is yet to go all the way. In 2007, the Serb defeated Robert Kendrick in his opener but fell in the third round to 14th seed Arnaud Clement.
In 2008, the 34-year-old defeated three seeded players (Janko Tipsarevic, Lleyton Hewitt and David Nalbandian) en route to the final. Unfortunately, he was beaten in straight sets by top seed Rafael Nadal in the summit clash.
Seeded second in the 2010 edition, the 34-year-old lost out to Xavier Malisse in the third round.
2018 once again witnessed the Serb reaching the final, with wins over Grigor Dimitrov and Adrian Mannarino along the way. However, the World No. 1 could not prevail over Marin Cilic, losing the encounter in three sets despite taking the first.
#4 Olympics
The Olympic Games is, without a doubt, the biggest title that hasn't yet been captured by Novak Djokovic in his illustrious career. The World No. 1 made his debut at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, defeating Mikhail Youzhny and Gael Monfils to reach the semifinals.
After losing to Rafael Nadal, the Serb then defeated American James Blake in the Bronze Medal match to win Serbia's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport. In the 2012 edition in London, the 20-time Major winner reached the semifinals once again, vanquishing Fabio Fognini, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga along the way.
Unfortunately, the 34-year-old suffered back-to-back losses after that, falling to eventual winner Andy Murray first and then to Juan Martin del Potro in the Bronze Medal Match.
The 2016 Rio edition saw Djokovic succumb to a shock defeat in the very first round, losing to Del Potro for the second time in a row at the event.
The Serb had a shot at completing the elusive Golden Slam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but after a strong start that saw him reach the final four, he was denied once again.
Alexander Zverev dismantled him in the semifinals, following which Pablo Carreno Busta disposed of him in the Bronze Medal match to put an end to the 34-year-old's dreams of a second Olympic medal.