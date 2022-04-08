4 prestigious tournaments Novak Djokovic has never won

With 86 ATP tour titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is one of the biggest winners tennis has ever known. The World No. 1 is one of two men to have completed the Double Career Grand Slam (alongside Rafael Nadal) and the only man to have completed the Double Career Golden Masters.

At the same time, the Serb is yet to conquer everything in tennis. For one reason or the other, there have been a few prestigious trophies over the years that have simply refused to get into the 20-time Grand Slam champion's cabinet.

Without further ado, here are the four biggest titles that Novak Djokovic hasn't won till date:

#1 Mexican Open

Novak Djokovic has made only one appearance at the Mexican Open, reaching the quarterfinals of the 2017 edition. As the top seed, the Serb defeated Martin Klizan and Juan Martin del Potro before falling unexpectedly to Nick Kyrgios in straight sets in the last-eight fixture.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

- Madrid 2015: d. Federer (1st meeting)

- Acapulco 2017: d. Djokovic (1st meeting)



A pretty unique collection of results for



Watch highlights from his first ATP wins over the Big 3 on our YouTube! - Wimbledon 2014: d. Nadal (1st meeting)- Madrid 2015: d. Federer (1st meeting)- Acapulco 2017: d. Djokovic (1st meeting)A pretty unique collection of results for @NickKyrgios Watch highlights from his first ATP wins over the Big 3 on our YouTube! - Wimbledon 2014: d. Nadal (1st meeting)- Madrid 2015: d. Federer (1st meeting)- Acapulco 2017: d. Djokovic (1st meeting)A pretty unique collection of results for @NickKyrgios 👏Watch highlights from his first ATP wins over the Big 3 on our YouTube!

In the semifinals, Kyrgios ended up losing to eventual winner Sam Querrey. The trip to Acapulco marked the 34-year-old's ATP Tour debut in Latin America. Unfortunately, he hasn't been back there since.

#2 ATP Halle

Novak Djokovic has made only one appearance at Halle and fell agonizingly short of winning his maiden title on his debut. Seeded second in the 2009 edition, the World No. 1 vanquished Simone Bolelli and Florent Serra to secure his passage into the quarterfinals.

After besting seventh seed Jurgen Melzer, the Serb outclassed Olivier Rochus to reach the final against Tommy Haas. Although the 20-time Grand Slam champion clawed his way into the contest after losing the first set, Haas took the third set without much resistance to win the first of his two titles at Halle.

#3 Queen's Club Championships

Novak Djokovic has finished as the runner-up twice at the Queen's Club Championships

The Queen's Club Championships in London has witnessed Novak Djokovic's participation in four editions till date, but the World No. 1 is yet to go all the way. In 2007, the Serb defeated Robert Kendrick in his opener but fell in the third round to 14th seed Arnaud Clement.

In 2008, the 34-year-old defeated three seeded players (Janko Tipsarevic, Lleyton Hewitt and David Nalbandian) en route to the final. Unfortunately, he was beaten in straight sets by top seed Rafael Nadal in the summit clash.

José Morgado @josemorgado Marin Cilic saves a MP in the 2nd set and gets a great 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Novak Djokovic to win at the Queen's Club for the 2nd time in his career.



Super week for both, surely two of the top5 favorites (maybe top3) to win Wimbledon.



[getty] Marin Cilic saves a MP in the 2nd set and gets a great 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Novak Djokovic to win at the Queen's Club for the 2nd time in his career.Super week for both, surely two of the top5 favorites (maybe top3) to win Wimbledon.[getty] https://t.co/NmYpE06Y7c

Seeded second in the 2010 edition, the 34-year-old lost out to Xavier Malisse in the third round.

2018 once again witnessed the Serb reaching the final, with wins over Grigor Dimitrov and Adrian Mannarino along the way. However, the World No. 1 could not prevail over Marin Cilic, losing the encounter in three sets despite taking the first.

#4 Olympics

Novak Djokovic's best result at the Olympics has been winning the bronze medal

The Olympic Games is, without a doubt, the biggest title that hasn't yet been captured by Novak Djokovic in his illustrious career. The World No. 1 made his debut at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, defeating Mikhail Youzhny and Gael Monfils to reach the semifinals.

Rafael Nadal History @HistoryNadal On this day, 12 years ago.



Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic in the semi finals of Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, on August 15, 2008.



Something even bigger gonna happen tomorrow! On this day, 12 years ago. Rafael Nadal celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic in the semi finals of Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, on August 15, 2008.Something even bigger gonna happen tomorrow! https://t.co/ZPp0emzN18

After losing to Rafael Nadal, the Serb then defeated American James Blake in the Bronze Medal match to win Serbia's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport. In the 2012 edition in London, the 20-time Major winner reached the semifinals once again, vanquishing Fabio Fognini, Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga along the way.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old suffered back-to-back losses after that, falling to eventual winner Andy Murray first and then to Juan Martin del Potro in the Bronze Medal Match.

The 2016 Rio edition saw Djokovic succumb to a shock defeat in the very first round, losing to Del Potro for the second time in a row at the event.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Rio 2016: injured a few months ago, Juan Martin Del Potro reaches the final round of the olympic tournament beating Novak Djokovic in the 1st round and Rafael Nadal in semi-finals. "The most incredible week of my career" he confided afterwards 🥈 Rio 2016: injured a few months ago, Juan Martin Del Potro reaches the final round of the olympic tournament beating Novak Djokovic in the 1st round and Rafael Nadal in semi-finals. "The most incredible week of my career" he confided afterwards 🥈 https://t.co/Ru2BB0gIBJ

The Serb had a shot at completing the elusive Golden Slam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but after a strong start that saw him reach the final four, he was denied once again.

Alexander Zverev dismantled him in the semifinals, following which Pablo Carreno Busta disposed of him in the Bronze Medal match to put an end to the 34-year-old's dreams of a second Olympic medal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee