"Andy Roddick has gotta change his attitude": Eugenie Bouchard urges American to let go of pickleball 'hatred' before Steffi Graf-Andre Agassi clash

Eugenie Bouchard took a hilarious dig at pickleball teammate Andy Roddick in a conversation on the Pickleball Slam's official Instagram page. She recalled Andy "trash-talking" the game of pickleball in one of their early conversations and warned him to change his attitude.

The duo has paired up against tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for their next pickleball game. Bouchard said that since she and the American had never played this game alongside one another, she had no idea what level they were on.

However, she hoped that Roddick was really working on his game as she expressed her wish to win the match.

"Never played pickleball with Andy and I don't know what his level is like. I feel like he is one of those tennis players that has kind of hated on pickleball so I hope he actually doesn't feel that way and is training hard I don't know what he is doing in North Carolina if he is not training," she said.

The clip cut to Andy, adding a humorous comment on Eugenie's expression.

"No," he said.

"I will go fly out there and train with him because I really want to win," Bouchard added.

"Andy and I, we spent some time on the tennis channel together and we talked about it and when I went on this year after signing on with the PPA and doing pickleball. He was doing a little trash-talking to me about it but now we are like - okay, we are partners and pickleball so he's gotta change his attitude," the former WTA World No. 5 recalled.

No matter Roddick's hatred towards the game, the match between the two powerhouse duos will take place on February 16, 2025 at 4 pm EST.

“Andy has a million reasons to play"- Andre Agassi takes a jibe at Andy Roddick playing Pickleball Slam

Andy Roddick (L) along with Andre Agassi (R) - Source: Getty

Appearing recently on the Pickleball Slam official Instagram account, Andre Agassi took a dig at Andy Roddick. However, his intentions were not malicious and were only meant to show his love toward Steffi Graf who was sitting alongside him during the conversation.

“Andy has a million reasons to play, I have just got one and she is sitting right next to me,” he said looking at Steffi.

The couple engaged in a heartwarming conversation ahead of their game where they got candid about their feelings about having each other as partners in an intense clash.

