"Andy Roddick handing #24 title is a hilarious kind of irony" - Fans recall rivals' feud as American presents Novak Djokovic with US Open 2023 trophy

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in the championship match of the 2023 US Open on Sunday, September 10, in straight sets, thereby equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Major titles. He was subsequently presented with the men's singles trophy by Andy Roddick. However, the development didn't sit well with the legion of the Serb's fans on social media.

One fan insisted that it was a "hilarious kind of irony" that Roddick was the one to coronate the 24-time Grand Slam winner at the New York Major, considering how they had almost come to blows at the 2008 edition of the tournament following an exchange of words in their respective interviews.

"Andy Roddick handing #24 trophy is a hilarious kind of irony," the fan wrote on X.

Another fan had a much more antagonistic tone as he remarked that the 2003 US Open winner was not "worthy" of presenting the trophy to the 36-year-old.

"Andy Roddick is NOT worthy of presenting Novak the trophy," he wrote, followed by a facepalm emoji.

Here are some more reactions from social media:

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick were embroiled in a locker room brawl after the Serb beat the American at US Open 2008

Andy Roddick and Novak Djokovic at the 2009 Australian Open

For the uninitiated, Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick were involved in a physical altercation following their last-eight encounter at the 2008 US Open. It was the American who first ruffled the Serb's feathers by inferring that he exaggerated his injuries at that point in his career.

Djokovic then proceeded to beat Roddick in an intense quarterfinal match (6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6) at Flushing Meadows, following which he shot back a reply at his American rival in the post-match speech. However, if the 2003 US Open champion's account is to be believed, this wasn't the end of it.

The Serb again took a jab at his older rival when both of them were in the locker room, which led to Roddick shoving him against a locker. The situation, however, didn't escalate as better sense prevailed eventually.

Andy Roddick met Novak Djokovic nine times on the ATP Tour and defeated him five times. He remains one of the only 12 players to lead the 24-time Major winner in their head-to-head series.

The other 11 players that share the honor with the American are Marat Safin, Fernando Gonzalez, Nick Kyrgios, Holger Rune, Dan Evans, Ivo Karlovic, Jiri Vesely, Taro Daniel, Filippo Volandri, Dennis van Scheppingen and Antony Dupuis.

