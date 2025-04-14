Andy Roddick makes special Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer request days after Swiss' comeback admission

Andy Roddick expressed his wish to see Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer make a comeback on the grand stage after the Swiss admitted that he wanted to return to the sport in an interview on April 12, 2025. The tennis star hung up his racquet in 2022 but has been quite active with his presence during matches and has been spotted often on the courtside.

During the interview with TNT Sports, the Swiss said he would love to come back on the court and expects to make an appearance in exhibition events.

"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," Federer said.

To this, Andy Roddick also expressed his wish to see the legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer come together for an exhibition match during a chat with Tennis Channel. He also admitted that, in all honesty, the tennis fan in him is rooting for a Nadal-Federer clash with a cheeky basketball reference.

"I was pretty good at being the Washington Generals to his Globetrotters when we were playing for real stuff so I am ready to go out there and take a beating... I don't know who Roger is gonna play, I hope it's Rafa cuz that's what everyone wants to see," said the American in a video shared by X user Robespierre.

Roddick also added that this will provide Roger Federer an extended farewell from the sport, even though his comeback is just a speculation at this point.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022 during Laver Cup

Roger Federer along with his teammates in the Laver Cup 2022 - Source: Getty

Roger Federer bid adieu to the sport during the 2022 Laver Cup after Team Europe was defeated by Team World in a star-studded affair. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray along with others joined him as he teared up announcing the end of his competitive career in tennis as the tennis world too mourned the exit of the 20-time Grand Slam champion from the sport.

Federer is currently still closely related to the organisation of the coveted Laver Cup and also runs various educational programs through his foundation for young underprivileged kids. The 43-year-old also takes interest in golf and skiing and is often seen playing with his friends and family.

