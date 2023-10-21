Andy Roddick took a sarcastic jab at Republican Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her recent executive order, which prohibits the use of certain words in state documents.

On Thursday, October 19, Sanders issued an executive order aimed at eliminating what she deemed as "woke, anti-women words" from state government use. The order identified 13 "exclusionary and sexist" terms which were replaced with more female-affirming alternatives.

Examples of such terms included "pregnant people," "birthing person", and "womyn" which were replaced with "pregnant women," "birth mom," and "women," respectively.

In a recent media appearance, Sanders reaffirmed her opposition to the "woke agenda" put forth by the Democrats, which she believes aims to erase all distinctions between men and women, regardless of established scientific and biological differences.

"The idea that we have just this absolute insanity. We are now living in a world where everything is crazy versus what’s normal and the Left continues to push this woke agenda, basically trying to erase the differences of women versus men. Ignoring all of science and biology and completely ignoring the fact that women have a unique perspective," she said on Fox News.

She emphasized that only biological women had the ability to give birth and strongly advocated against the inclusion of terms in state government documents that "weaken" and "demean" women.

"Only women can actually give birth. No matter how many different ways they say it, that fact is completely based in science and reality. And we are no longer going to allow them to redefine terms that weaken and frankly demean women here in the state government documents and here in the state of Arkansas," she added.

Andy Roddick reacted to Sarah Huckabee Sanders' comments on social media, mocking her comments and actions as contradictory to her support for freedom of speech.

"But also big believer in freedom of speech," Andy Roddick commented on X.

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick challenges Donald Trump's son Eric's claims of "fraud" in 2020 US presidential election

Andy Roddick

Earlier this month, Donald Trump's son Eric stated his belief that there was "serious fraud" in the 2020 presidential election which resulted in Joe Biden's victory.

"He never had me believe that there wasn’t serious fraud in the election. I would parallel Joe Biden around the country. He would be in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and I would be across the block somewhere. He would have 20 people, I would have a 1000. If it looks like a duck and acts like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck and we are seeing that all over the country," he said.

Andy Roddick challenged Eric Trump's claim, suggesting that either Biden displayed remarkable political acumen by outwitting the sitting President without leaving any discernable evidence, or Donald Trump lost the election fairly.

"So let’s assume that’s true. That means that Sleepy Joe outmaneuvered the sitting President of the United States who’s also a great business genius without the powers of government at his disposal . All without it being able to be proven in court. Bidens either a political ninja or Trump lost an election …. Pick a side. Can’t have both," Andy Roddick posted on X.

The former World No. 1 recently also raised questions about the legitimacy of Donald Trump's presidential campaign for the 2024 election.