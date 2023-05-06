Andy Roddick has raised concerns about Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming French Open after the Spaniard announced his withdrawal from the Italian Open in Rome.

Nadal, who is yet to compete on the ATP tour following a hip injury sustained at the 2023 Australian Open, pulled out of the Italian Open on Friday, May 5. This marks the 22-time Grand Slam champion's first absence from the Masters 1000 event in Rome since 2004.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Roddick voiced his concerns regarding Nadal's ability to compete at Roland Garros considering the ongoing injury woes.

“This is tough. If you know then you know he likes to get those matches in before Roland Garros. This is a serious thing Steve and you hate to say it out loud but if he’s missing Rome then all of a sudden Roland Garros comes into question. Would he want to come back with this injury on a slippery clay court?," he said.

Roddick expressed concern about Nadal's ability to recover from his injuries due to his age and the increasing frequency of his injuries. He also hoped that the 22-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal from the Rome Masters is a precautionary measure and that he will be fully recovered for the French Open.

"He’s not in the beginning of his career anymore, I promise you that," he added. "So you hope that there is a recovery in place. You hope that this is precautionary. You hope that this is just a huge bet on Roland Garros and wanting to be a 1000% there but listen like I said before, the space between Rafa’s injuries is getting tighter and tighter."

Rafael Nadal will never have humiliating associated with his life, says Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick takes issue with news headline on Rafael Nadal

Andy Roddick recently criticized a news article's headline for detailing Rafael Nadal's drop in the ATP rankings in a negative manner. Following his withdrawal from the Rome Masters, the Spaniard faces an exit from the ATP Top-100 in the rankings should his layoff from the tour extend to the French Open.

Tennis365 reported on Nadal's potential rankings collapse with the headline reading:

"Rafael Nadal facing humiliating rankings collapse after French Open. "

Roddick criticized the publication for their "dumb stupid headline" and defended the Mallorcan.

"What a dumb stupid headline. Rafa will never have humiliating associated w his life. Guy does everything right. This is dumb," he tweeted.

Rafael Nadal previously dropped out of the ATP Top-10 on March 21 after a record 912 consecutive weeks at the top.

