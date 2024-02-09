Andy Roddick recently reacted to the reports that Saudi Arabia has threatened severe action against consultants and bankers who would cooperate with US lawmakers probing the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

Journalist Jordan Fabian, who is a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg, claimed in his report:

"Saudi Arabia has threatened to imprison the bankers and consultants it works with if they cooperate with a probe by US lawmakers into the planned merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf."

In response to the report, Roddick tweeted:

Under the same tweet, another user wrote that he hoped the ATP and WTA tournaments would not be staged in Saudi Arabia. Roddick replied that he thought it was bound to happen someday.

"I think it’s inevitable," replied Andy Roddick.

Andy Roddick's reaction to Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King supporting Saudi Tennis

In episode two of Served with Andy Roddick podcast, the American talked about the involvement of two of the biggest tennis stars, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King in Saudi Tennis.

Nadal was appointed as the Saudi Tennis Federation's ambassador recently. King, on the other hand, will engage in discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding potential investments in tennis.

Roddick said that everybody should have an open mind towards these developments as these could have a positive effect somewhere down the road.

"If, five years from now, Rafa and Billie Jean King all of a sudden pull this off and things do change, everyone who’s against it has to eat crow a little bit. We do need to have an open mind towards a result that is different from what we suspect or anticipate if it does happen," said Andy Roddick.

The American then spoke about how Nadal and King could have a positive impact as they were very "reputable" and "credible".

"I can’t think of two more reputable, credible, and talented spokespeople for the game. So maybe they’re seeing something that you know the rest of the earth isn't, and maybe they can affect it, but I’m afraid that we won’t know that until it’s too late, and it’s hard to say that I hope their eyes are wide open," he added.