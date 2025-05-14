Andy Roddick reveals how Iga Swiatek is suffering from 'expectations' unlike Aryna Sabalenka

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick, who has transitioned successfully to tennis punditry through his 'Served' podcast, has weighed in on Iga Swiatek's woeful run of form ahead of the French Open.

The Pole has not won a single tournament this year and is set to slip to at least No. 4 in the rankings after losing to Danielle Collins in the Round of 32 at the ongoing Italian Open. She did make the semifinals in Madrid, but was dispatched emphatically by Coco Gauff (1-6, 1-6).

Roddick has suggested that Iga Swiatek's supposed loss of form originates from the massive expectations placed on her due to her early success. He further pointed out that No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who is enjoying a golden run of form across all surfaces, took some time to find her rhythm on the tour despite showing early flashes of brilliance.

"Iga had it figured out at 19," the American recalled.

He added:

"Sabalenka is in her prime at 27."

Sabalenka, 27, did not win her first Grand Slam until 2023. In contrast, Swiatek, who was just 19, became the first Pole to win a Grand Slam at the 2020 Roland Garros.

"Iga will have gone through another lifetime of tennis before she is Sabalenka's age," Roddick noted. He added, "It is weird, she had that focus early and now I think expectation is tough. Whereas, Sabalenka had the expectation early that she didn't quite overcome."

The American recalled that Sabalenka, who has solidified her status as the World No. 1, also struggled to break through despite seeming on the verge.

Roddick said,

"We saw her (Sabalenka) at 19, we're like she's gonna be a world beater, and it took her a minute. With the expectations involved, it is taking Iga a minute."

Iga Swiatek's form has come under intense scrutiny ahead of the French Open

Iga Swiatek has uncharacteristically put in a series of tame performances ahead of her favourite Grand Slam. Tennis pundits, including Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, have questioned the 5-time former Grand Slam champion's attitude in recent weeks.

Stubbs, who also runs a popular podcast, compared Swiatek's slump to Novak Djokovic, who failed to win a tournament this year. Commenting on Swiatek's form, Stubbs noted,

"It is kinda like what is happening with Novak, but in a different way because he is older and there is no question he is ageing. The drive isn't there anymore. But the drive is certainly there for Iga. I just wonder there is a little bit of scar tissue - I talk about it all the time - on her brain."

Iga Swiatek will look to reverse her fortunes at Roland-Garros, where she is a three-time defending champion.

