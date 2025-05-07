Tennis pundit Rennae Stubbs has decried Iga Swiatek's dismal performance against Coco Gauff at the recently-held Madrid Open and compared it to 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic's lacklustre form this season.

The Polish World No. 2's 1-6, 1-6 demolition at the hands of the American sent shockwaves through the tennis world, particularly as it took place on her favourite surface (clay). Djokovic, who has suffered from a poor run of form this year, was knocked out in the Round of 64 by Italian Matteo Arnaldi. In the previous Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo, the Serb was ousted in his first match against Chilean journeyman Alejandro Tabilo.

Commenting on Switek's loss to Gauff, Stubbs, a six-time Grand Slam winner in doubles, noted in the latest episode of her podcast,

"It is kinda like what is happening with Novak, but in a different way because he is older and there is no question he is ageing. The drive isn't there anymore. But the drive is certainly there for Iga. I just wonder there is a little bit of scar tissue - I talk about it all the time - on her brain."

The pundit indicated that Swiatek's inability to win a tournament this year stems from "doubt" resulting from her recent losses. In the latest edition of her podcast, Stubbs vehemently criticized Swiatek's strategy in her latest match against Gauff, describing it as the "worst match" the Pole has ever played. "It was f&%*ing terrible," she said.

Swiatek was not serving well, missing easy backhands, forehands, and returns, Stubbs said, dissecting her performance. She further chastised the Pole over her failure to improvise in the match, such as changing return position, getting in Coco's head a little bit, to try and make Coco lose rhythm in her serve.

"On the flipside, Coco was absolutely outstanding," Stubbs noted, stressing that the American didn't give a lot of the "free stuff."

Stubbs also noted that a series of gruelling matches in the lead-up to the semifinals left "scar tissue" that could have contributed to Iga Swiatek's downfall against Coco.

"We are used to the bagel and bakery Iga," she said, "Now, there is doubt."

At the same time, Stubbs commended Gauff on her stellar week in Madrid. The American has been struggling with form and is yet to win her first title this season.

What Iga Swiatek has said about her shocking loss to Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek practices at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

A visibly distraught Iga Swiatek broke down into tears midway through her match against Coco Gauff in Madrid.

Later, the Pole admitted that nothing she tried worked during the match.

"For sure I feel like I haven't been moving well and, you know, the tennis also was like on and off, you know, for most of the tournament. So I wasn't really sure what I have in my tool box, you know, but yeah, for sure, like I didn't even have a plan B because nothing was working today," the Pole said.'

Iga Swiatek will resume her clay season at the Italian Open, a tournament she has won thrice.

