Andy Roddick's $40 million-worth wife Brooklyn Decker drops 3-word reaction to his new move involving Kim Clijsters

Andy Roddick's wife and actress, Brooklyn Decker, did not hold back her enthusiasm when her husband revealed a brand-new spinoff to his hit Served podcast. The model and actress responded with a three-word, enthusiastic comment to show her support.

Roddick's Served podcast has picked up much momentum since its launch in 2024, rapidly becoming a go-to destination for tennis enthusiasts looking for thoughtful discussions, expert opinions, and interesting guest interviews. The podcast, which offers a mix of humor and in-depth analysis of the sport, has been a hit among both casual fans and hardcore tennis aficionados.

Capitalizing on its success, Roddick added to the platform by launching Love All, a spinoff presented by his former WTA counterpart, Kim Clijsters. The new podcast will focus on showcasing stories by women who are making an impact in the world of tennis as well as examining broader discussions on culture and lifestyle.

The debut episode of Love All had Olympic gold medalist and ex-World No. 4 Belinda Bencic as the inaugural guest. To celebrate, the official Served podcast Instagram handle announced the launch on April 3, 2025, with a caption honoring Clijsters' new role:

"Introducing a Served Spinoff with @Clijsterskim and @soapycabinets ….@loveallpodcast is officially HERE, featuring our incredible first guest, Belinda Bencic. We’re so excited to talk tennis, culture, lifestyle, and to highlight stories from the incredible women shaping the Tennis World."

Brooklyn Decker, whose net worth is estimated to be $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), didn't waste any time expressing her interest in the project. She re-posted the call on her Instagram stories and flooded the comments section with a passionate response:

"Hell yeassss," Decker commented.

"Podcasting dream team," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Screengrab of Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker's comment and her Instagram stories (@brooklyndecker)

This is not the first time Decker has been an advocate for Roddick's podcasting ventures. In March 2024, she had a huge win for Served when Bloomberg Businessweek writer Ashlee Vance praised it as "the best of sports podcasts."

"The Served podcast with and may be the pinnacle of sports podcasts, and it just started. So much insight," Vance wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Posting the compliment on her Instagram story, Decker could not help but brag about the accomplishment, writing:

""The pinnacle of sports podcasts" the say," Decker captioned her Instagram story.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker revealed her favorite episode of Served podcast

In Picture: Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker during the 2023 Andy Roddick Foundation Gala (Source: Getty)

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, highlighted what she considers the best episode of the Served podcast. Last month, Roddick hosted renowned academic and podcaster Brené Brown, discussing the origins of his service motion in a preview shared on Instagram.

Decker later reposted the clip on her Instagram Story, writing:

"My favorite episode in the history of served podcast."

In other news, Brooklyn Decker praised another Served episode featuring British singer Seal.

