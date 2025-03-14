Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker can't hide her excitement as he announces his upcoming conversation with a special guest

Brooklyn Decker recently shared a clip revealing what she considers the best episode of Andy Roddick’s Served podcast. The clip featured a preview of the upcoming episode and its guest.

The American, who enjoyed a successful tennis career, retired in 2012 at just 30 to focus on his philanthropic work with the Andy Roddick Foundation. During his time on the ATP Tour, he won 32 titles, including the 2003 US Open, and played a key role in Team USA’s 2007 Davis Cup triumph, which remains their last till date.

Since retiring, the 42-year-old has kept himself and fans engaged through his podcast, Served with Andy Roddick. The weekly show features renowned guests who share valuable insights on tennis and beyond.

Roddick invited renowned podcaster and academic Brené Brown to an upcoming episode of Served. A preview shared on Instagram shows the 2003 US Open champion discussing the origins of his service motion.

"No, I'll tell you. You want to hear the story? So my motion is very weird, I jump off two feet. Most people racket down like this, and it's like everyone you've seen. I just went straight up and just hit it like violence," he said.

The American shared that his frustration while losing to compatriot and former player Mardy Fish in high school led him to develop his powerful serve.

"I was losing to a friend of mine in high school named Mardy Fish, who is a very good tennis player, got up to #6 in the world. He was beating me I got pissed, walked up, hit the serve as hard as I could. It went in, did it again, and that was that, it was blind. Never served in a different way," he added.

When Brown playfully asked if his serve was driven purely by rage, Roddick agreed.

Decker, who often expresses her thoughts online, especially when it comes to her husband, later shared the preview on her Instagram story.

"My favorite episode in the history of served podcast," she wrote.

Brooklyn Decker's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @brooklyndecker)

"I don't think I'm gonna get in a serious relationship forever,' and then we were engaged": Andy Roddick on Brooklyn Decker

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker at Foundation Casino Night and Grand Opening Of BOA Steakhouse - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to GQ Sports in 2023, Andy Roddick admitted he never expected to commit but got engaged to Brooklyn Decker within six months. The 2003 US Open champion added that fear of their relationship failing under public scrutiny motivated them to work through challenges.

"I went from, 'I don't think I'm gonna get in a serious relationship forever,' and then we were engaged in, like, six months. And then we really got to know each other. With our relationship, I think that ego and insecurity about failing - and failing publicly - was very much a motivation to put our heads together and figure this out," Roddick said.

Roddick and Decker exchanged vows in 2009 and the couple have two kids who were born in 2015 and 2017. The couple also frequently share humorous anecdotes from their lives.

