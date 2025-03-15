Andy Roddick's $40 million-worth wife Brooklyn Decker mocks cheaper egg pricing as US market reacts to tariff threats from Donald Trump

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker commented on the drop in the US market on what reportedly marked one of the worst days of Wall Street in 2025. Decker sarcastically remarked over the falling price of eggs via her social media handle.

Ad

The US stock market took a hit after US President Donald Trump said higher tariffs on alcoholic products from the European Union might be imposed soon.

On Friday, March 13, Brooklyn Decker reshared the Wall Street headline on Mo News' handle @mosheh:

"Stocks tumble as US Market reacts to more tariff threats from Trump."

Pointing out the decline in egg prices, she sarcastically wrote:

"So happy the eggs are cheaper."

Ad

Trending

Screengrab from Andy Roddick's wife's Instagram @brooklyndecker

Decker is a model and actress with a net worth of $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). She famously graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2010 while working as a Victoria's Secret model at the time.

Ad

Decker and Roddick got married in 2009 and have a son, Hank, aged 9, and daughter, Stevie, aged 7. They often share glimpses of their family life on social media, with Decker featuring frequently in her husband's podcast episodes.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker reacts to teaser of latest episode of his podcast

Andy Roddick(right) with wife Brooklyn Decker(left) at the 2024 Andy Roddick Foundation Casino Night. Image: Getty

Andy Roddick continues to enjoy a successful career post-retirement. After hanging up his racket in 2012, the 2003 US Open champion has been a co-host on a sports radio show, a commentator and a tennis pundit on sports channels. He also remains an active voice in the tennis world via his podcast, Served with Andy Roddick.

Ad

In a preview clip of a recent episode of the podcast shared on Instagram on March 13, the American could be seen in conversation with famous podcaster and academic Brene Brown. Brown asked Roddick about the origins of his powerful serve, to which Roddick replied:

"I was losing to a friend of mine in high school named Mardy Fish, who is a very good tennis player, got up to #6 in the world. He was beating me I got pissed, walked up, hit the serve as hard as I could. It went in, did it again, and that was that, it was blind. Never served in a different way," he added.

Ad

Ad

Roddick's wife re-shared the preview on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"My favorite episode in the history of served podcast."

Screengrab from Brooklyn Decker's Instagram @brooklyndecker

The episode was aired on Friday, March 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback