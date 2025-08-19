Andy Roddick's podcast delivers scathing 1-word response to troll questioning Iga Swiatek's relevancy after Cincinnati Open triumph

Andy Roddick's podcast delivered a scathing reply to a troll who questioned Iga Swiatek's relevance after her maiden Cincinnati Open triumph. The Pole has now won 24 titles and has returned to World No. 2.Swiatek has been in exceptional form this season, holding a 49-12 record. She has made deep runs in most of the tournaments and, in recent months, finally has the titles to show for it. After capturing her maiden Wimbledon crown in July, she followed it up with the Cincinnati Open trophy in August.Two podcasts run by former Grand Slam champions, Love All by Kim Clijsters, and Served with Andy Roddick, shared a joint post on Instagram about Swiatek winning the WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati. They captioned it: &quot;Cincy Champ!!!! 🏆 Iga claims her 11th Masters 1000 Title 🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA troll commented on the post:&quot;Does anyone really care about her?&quot;They were met with a scathing reply from Roddick's podcast:&quot;Yes&quot;Roddick's podcast's response to a trollSwiatek triumphed at the 2025 Cincinnati Open with straight-set wins throughout, capping her perfect run with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final. In the semifinals, she beat Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3. Her Cincinnati title is her 11th at the WTA 1000 level, now second only to Serena Williams in that category.Andy Roddick defended Iga Swiatek from the scrutiny of the Polish mediaIga Swiatek at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: GettyIga Swiatek has long had to face relentless scrutiny in her home country. That hottest glare landed during her doping saga. In late 2024, she tested positive for trimetazidine. It turned out to come from contaminated melatonin, and the investigation found no significant fault on her part. She accepted a one-month suspension, and it sparked a media frenzy at home. During an episode of his Served with Andy Roddick podcast in May 2025, the former American ATP star defended the Pole.&quot;I think that she complaints about the Polish media, which I’m sorry if you’re like a journalist, a sports journalist in Poland and you are crushing Iga on a week to week basis, you’re a f****** m****. You are. I’m sorry. Like she’s the greatest, you know, sports person you’ve ever had,&quot; Andy Roddick said.Roddick went on to add that any Polish journalist who makes Swiatek’s life unnecessarily difficult, instead of celebrating her, deserves the same blunt label.Up next for Iga Swiatek is the mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open. Soon after her Cincinnati triumph, she traveled on a private jet along with men's singles winner Carlos Alcaraz to join their respective teammates in New York.