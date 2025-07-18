  • home icon
  Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn gives chilling reaction to American's memes on viral Coldplay & Astronomer CEO controversy ft. Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 18, 2025 19:07 GMT
Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek; All sources - Getty

Andy Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, reacted to her husband's varied interpretations of the viral Kiss Cam incident from the Coldplay concert, which has sparked a firestorm of speculation and mockery across social media. Roddick was the top-ranked player in 2003 after his victory at the US Open that year.

Andy Roddick, who won a major and five Masters events, anchored the US team to the title at the 2007 Davis Cup. He capped his career in 2012 and shifted to a career in media, making several television and talk show appearances. He even joined the BBC in 2015 as the commentator for Wimbledon and later contributed to the Tennis Channel as well.

He started his weekly podcast series 'Served with Andy Roddick' in 2024, where the 42-year-old discusses tennis-related topics and shares his insights. Recently, he shared a viral picture of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Christin Cabot, caught on the Kiss Cam in an intimate moment at a Coldplay concert on his Instagram handle. He made memes with players' names and what they feel weak about, like Iga Swiatek's love for tournament towels, Jannik Sinner's usual pre-game high jumps, and Roddick's love for Honey Duece and others.

Below is the complete meme carousel:

The creative work of Andy Roddick garnered a reaction from his wife, Brooklyn Decker, who commented with a series of chilling emojis.

Roddick's wife reacted to his meme creativity; Instagram - @servedpodcast

The former World No. 1 married swimwear model, Decker, in an intimate ceremony and held the reception at a country club in 2007.

Andy Roddick recently dismissed an insider's claims that Iga Swiatek should have conceded a game to her opponent in the Wimbledon finals

Roddick speaking at the Sportico House at SXSW - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)

Andy Roddick was recently defensive about Iga Swiatek when sports journalist and author Jon Wertheim claimed that the Pole should have conceded the game against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon finals. In his Served podcast, the major champion responded:

"No! It’s sports! You beat someone as badly as you can beat them! You cannot give someone a game! Imagine you being at your job, you outcompete someone for a contract, or you win business from someone, and then whoever you are bidding against goes I don’t know, let’s just give them some money for their efforts."
He further called the idea strange, adding:

"That would be an absurd thing to propose to someone."

Roddick won 32 ATP Tour titles and was the runner-up in four Grand Slams, the US Open in 2006 and Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009.

