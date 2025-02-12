Andy Roddick shares his and son Hank's reaction to Serena Williams' surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Andy Roddick and son Hank thoroughly enjoyed Serena Williams' dance moves during Super Bowl LIX's half-time show. The former ATP No. 1 and the last American man to win a singles Grand Slam title recently spoke up about his and his son's reaction to Williams' dance as well as Kendrick Lamar's act at the NFL championship event on Sunday.

Speaking during the latest episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast uploaded on February 11, the 2003 US Open champion laid bare his family's overall fandom for rapper Kendrick Lamar.

"All of a sudden I'm watching (Super Bowl LIX half-time show) and I'm a massive Kendrick Lamar fan, right? Our son knows the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar. Brooklyn (Roddick's wife) was into this beef from the word go," Roddick said. (1:18)

Andy Roddick went on to express the amazement that he and his son Hank felt when the cameras suddenly turned to former WTA No. 1 and 23-time Major winner Serena Williams performing the controversial crip walk, a dance move that stemmed from the gang culture in Compton, the Californian city where both Williams and Lamar grew up.

"So we're into it anyways and then it flashes to Serena dancing and we both go, "Oooooohhhh!!!"," Roddick added.

Last year, Roddick used the phrase 'Not like us' inspired by the commercially successful and critically acclaimed Kendrick Lamar song of the same name to talk about Novak Djokovic. The American was later forced to clarify his take after many of the Serb's fans took offense.

"You can spin compliments into anger" - Andy Roddick's clarification to Novak Djokovic fans after Kendrick Lamar-inspired take led to backlash

Ahead of Novak Djokovic's 2024 Wimbledon appearance, Andy Roddick weighed in on the Serb's rapid recovery from a knee surgery sustained at the French Open. Roddick told Tennis Channel:

"He's not like us. He's a bit different.It's incredible and I can't believe it. The fact that he's displaying this is because he wants to draw attention to the fact that he's flirting with a Wimbledon appearance and that he's in good health. He certainly doesn't deal with his injuries in private."

Djokovic fans took offense to Roddick's claims of the Serb being 'not like us' and 'wanting attention' and also turned critical of the American. The 2003 US Open champion later explained his take, stating that he made a play on words inspired by Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

"It’s a Kendrick Lamar lyric. He’s not like us means that he’s way better than us…. Was a play on words. My god. There’s no winning you all. You can spin compliments into anger. It’s absurd," Roddick wrote on X.

Interestingly, it was 'Not Like Us' that Serena Williams performed the crip walk to during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX half-time show.

