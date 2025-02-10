Serena Williams says she would have been 'fined' for crip walking at Wimbledon like she did at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025

Serena Williams delivered an electrifying moment at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, breaking into a Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's powerful performance. Following her dance, she made a lighthearted remark, admitting that if she had done the same at Wimbledon, she would have been fined.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was in attendance at the Caesars Superdome and made the remark with a smirk, stating:

"Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined."

Watch the clip shared on X:

Williams is renowned not only for her achievements on the court but also for her presence at major events beyond tennis. One of her recent appearances was at the Super Bowl matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moreover, the halftime show featured a high-energy performance by Kendrick Lamar, just days after he won the prestigious Song of the Year and Record of the Year Grammys for Drake's diss 'Not Like Us.' The rapper then invited the former World No. 1 on stage, where she seized the moment to showcase her dance moves in front of the roaring Superdome crowd.

Apart from this, Lamar captivated the audience with performances of DNA and Euphoria and was later joined by SZA for Luther and All the Stars.

When Serena Williams addressed Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake

Serena Williams at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Last year at ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards), Serena Williams addressed Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud. She jokingly highlighted Lamar’s dominance, remarking that no one should ever challenge him.

"And if I've learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken," Serena Williams said (via billboard).

Speculation swirled in 2015 about relationship between Williams and Drake, though it was never confirmed. Years later, in his 2022 track Middle of the Ocean, the Canadian rapper appeared to take aim at Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian. In contrast, Lamar defended Williams on Not Like Us, showing support for his fellow Californian.

In 2022, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to Drake's diss track, stating that he keeps winning—proudly embracing the role of Williams' "best groupie."

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do - Including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter" Ohanian said.

Serena Williams' Super Bowl performance drew praise from current World No. 3 Coco Gauff, who called it "iconic."

